Top 10 funny memes as Babar Azam-led PSL side Peshawar Zalmi side failed to defend 240+ target twice on the trot 

Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi by four wickets in the 27th match of PSL 2023 on Friday, March 10, in Rawalpindi. It is the second successive defeat for the Zalmi side while defending a target above 240.

Peshawar Zalmi batted first in the contest after their skipper Babar Azam won the toss. Saim Ayub (58) and Babar (73) gave a magnificent start to their side with a 134-run opening partnership. The middle order capitalized on the platform and took them to a daunting total of 242/6.

In a steep chase, Multan lost their openers Shan Masood (5) and Mohammad Rizwan (7) cheaply inside three overs. Rilee Rossouw (121 off 51 balls) rescued the innings and hit a majestic century to steer them towards victory.

Kieron Pollard (52) and other middle-order batters supported him well as Multan Sultans reached 244/6 in 19.1 overs to win the match.

Zalmi side also lost their previous match against Quetta Gladiators after setting a target of 241. The Gladiators chased down the total comfortably in just 18.2 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Multan Sultans skipper Rizwan reflected on the win:

"I am lost for words. The belief was there. When the strategic timeout came, Mushy bhai and Andy came out and told us to squeeze whatever we could from an over. The way Pollard and Rilee played in the middle, I can't say much. Also, the first ball six from Usama was amazing. We made a mistake in our bowling plan.

"We missed our plans in the last two overs when they hit big. The way we came back and chased 243 after our bowling was awesome. We will try our best tomorrow and then leave it to the almighty."

Pakistan cricket fans enjoyed the high-scoring contest between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans. They trolled the Peshawar team for their inability to defend high targets by sharing hilarious memes. Here are some of the best ones:

TROLL PAKISTAN CRICKET @TrollPakistanii



0(1)

0(2)



Levels are unreal

Lakin bhaijaan hammer bowlers to 150+ par ball daalte hai

#HBLPSL8 #PZvMS #PZvsMS #BabarAzam Father of every PSL franchise against IPL Product Arshdeep Singh:0(1)0(2)Levels are unrealLakin bhaijaan hammer bowlers to 150+ par ball daalte hai Father of every PSL franchise against IPL Product Arshdeep Singh: 0(1)0(2) Levels are unreal 😭Lakin bhaijaan hammer bowlers to 150+ par ball daalte hai#HBLPSL8 #PZvMS #PZvsMS #BabarAzam https://t.co/L5rhPHmKeP

Sal @xtrracover #PZvsMS #PSL8 Babar deserve a better franchise than pz look at him Babar deserve a better franchise than pz look at him 😴 #PZvsMS #PSL8 https://t.co/dKRPor6VHc

Babar Azam was down with a high fever in the second half of the match, which forced him to stay in the dressing room during the second innings. Tom Kohler-Cadmore led the Peshawar Zalmi team in his absence.

Babar must have been wondering what more does his team's batsmen need to do to win a match.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes