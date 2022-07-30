Top 10 funny memes after BCCI announces Team India squad for Zimbabwe tour 

Team India selectors rested most of the senior players and picked a second-string side for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe next month on Saturday (July 30). Shikhar Dhawan will be at the helm in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar have made a comeback into the Indian setup after an injury layoff, while Rahul Tripathi got his maiden call-up in the ODI format.

Several key players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja will miss the series.

Fans were disappointed by the absence of KL Rahul in the squad. The flamboyant batter clarified that he had to miss out because he contracted COVID-19, which has disrupted his comeback to the Indian team.

However, fans have trolled him for getting injured frequently in recent times and missing many international tours. They also expressed their opinion on the selectors resting Virat Kohli, who is currently in the midst of a lean patch of form.

Here is a collection of the best memes following Team India's squad announcement:

Team India's tour of Zimbabwe commences on August 18

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian side will kickstart the Zimbabwe sojourn with the first ODI on August 18. The southpaw recently captained Team India against West Indies in a three-match ODI series.

The visitors completed a clinical white-wash against the hosts in the series. The team management will be hoping for a similar result in their upcoming tour of the African nation.

Here is the itinerary for the series:

1st ODI - August 18 (Thursday)| Venue - Harare Sports Club, Harare | Start time: 12:45 PM (IST)

2nd ODI - August 20 (Saturday)| Venue - Harare Sports Club, Harare | Start time: 12:45 PM (IST)

3rd ODI - August 22 (Monday)| Venue - Harare Sports Club, Harare | Start time: 12:45 PM (IST)

India's squad for Zimbabwe ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Sound off your opinions on the squad in the comments section.

