Top 10 funny memes as BCCI re-appoints Chetan Sharma as chairman of the new selection panel of Team India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the appointment of the new national selection committee of Team India, headed by Chetan Sharma, on Saturday (January 7).

After India's disappointing loss in the 2022 World Cup semi-final, the BCCI fired the previous selection panel members - Chetan Sharma (Chairman), Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh, and Debasis Mohanty.

Chetan Sharma made a comeback as the BCCI decided to stick with him as chief selector again. Fans were not pleased with the move by the Indian cricket board.

During his previous tenure, the Sharma-led committee made some controversial decisions, like the sacking of Virat Kohli as captain. They also kept changing and chopping captains for every other series, citing busy schedules as a reason.

Fans were highly critical of such moves and were happy when BCCI fired them. However, now that Chetan Sharma is back again, fans have expressed their frustrations by sharing memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes on the matter:

Chetan Sharma is the only member retained by BCCI from the previous Selection panel

Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, and Sridharan Sharath will join the new 5-member selection committee of the Indian cricket team with Sharma at the helm.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) conducted interviews of the shortlisted candidates and selected the above members.

An official statement from the BCCI on the matter read:

“The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee."

It further read:

“The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022. Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews."

BCCI @BCCI - BCCI announces All-India Senior Men Selection Committee appointments.



Mr Chetan Sharma recommended for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee.



More details bcci.tv/articles/2023/… NEWS- BCCI announces All-India Senior Men Selection Committee appointments.Mr Chetan Sharma recommended for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee.More details NEWS 🚨- BCCI announces All-India Senior Men Selection Committee appointments.Mr Chetan Sharma recommended for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee. More details 👇👇bcci.tv/articles/2023/…

The new selection panel's first assignment will most likely be to pick the Indian Test squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.

