Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's crushing 9-wicket defeat against New Zealand in match 4 of tri-series

New Zealand beat Pakistan comprehensively by nine wickets in the fourth T20I of the tri-series on Tuesday, October 11.

Following their victory against Pakistan at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, the Kiwis ascended to pole position in the points table, having secured four points from three games. Pakistan have moved down to the second position, while Bangladesh remain at the bottom after suffering two losses so far.

Pakistan got off to a sedate start after choosing to bat first in the contest. Openers Mohammad Rizwan (16 off 17 balls) and Babar Azam (21 off 23 balls) failed to score freely and fell without converting their starts, leaving a huge task for the vulnerable middle order.

The middle-order batters were disappointing yet again, as only Iftikhar Ahmed (27 off 27 balls) and Asif Ali (25 off 20 balls) made some contributions, with others failing miserably. As a result, Pakistan could only reach 130/7 at the end of 20 overs. Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, and Michael Bracewell picked up two wickets apiece for the hosts.

In reply, Kiwi openers Finn Allen (62) and Devon Conway (49*) put on a 117-run opening partnership in 13.3 overs to end all hopes of a Pakistani resurgence. Allen played aggressively and smashed six sixes, while Conway anchored the innings.

Allen departed in the 14th over, trying to finish the chase in a hurry. Kane Williamson (nine*) then joined hands with Conway and took New Zealand home in 16.1 overs, with nine wickets in hand. It was a clinical victory for the hosts as they outplayed Pakistan in all departments.

Fans share memes after New Zealand's clinical victory over Pakistan

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between New Zealand and Pakistan on Tuesday. They expressed their views by posting some hilarious memes about the game.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

Rayan Sheikh @rayansheikh_

#BabarAzam T20 WC is about to start and we don't have any reliable batsman other than top 2!!! T20 WC is about to start and we don't have any reliable batsman other than top 2!!!#BabarAzam https://t.co/W7rXkvOSAL

shuglism @shuglism Me Right now after sacrificing my sleep for #PAKvsNZ Me Right now after sacrificing my sleep for #PAKvsNZ https://t.co/phcNGmC8zj

New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the fifth T20I of the tri-series on Wednesday, October 11, at the same venue.

Poll : 0 votes