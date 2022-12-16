Top 10 funny memes as Sydney Thunder humiliatingly gets all-out for just 15 runs in BBL clash against Adelaide Strikers

The Sydney Thunder team got skittled out for just 15 runs in the Big Bash League (BBL 22-23) clash against the Adelaide Strikers on Friday, December 16, at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. This is the lowest total for a team among senior-level teams in all of T20 cricket.

The Adelaide Strikers won the toss and batted first in the contest. On a tricky pitch, they managed to reach 139 for 9 in 20 overs. Chris Lynn (36) and Colin de Grandhomme (33) were the major contributors for the Strikers in the batting department.

Fazalhaq Farooqi scalped three wickets for the Sydney Thunder, while Brendan Doggett, Gurinder Sandhu, and Daniel Sams picked up two wickets apiece.

In response, the Sydney Thunder batters surrendered meekly without putting up any fight, much to the utter shock of their ardent fans and other viewers. Henry Thornton (5/3) and Wes Agar (4/6) wreaked havoc on the home side's batting line-up and triggered a mighty collapse as they bundled out their opponents to just 15.

Tailender Brendan Doggett (4) was the top scorer for the Sydney Thunder. Chris Green (0 of 6 balls) played the most balls among his teammates. Star International players like Alex Hales (0 off 2 balls) and Rilee Rossouw (3 off 5 balls) flopped for their side.

Adelaide Strikers bowler Henry Thornton deservingly won player of the match for his magnificent spell in the second innings. He reflected on his performance during the post-match presentation and said:

"Have no clue what's going on, it's amazing. We thought they bowled really, really well considering what the wicket was doing, but we hung in there long enough. Haven't seen anything similar to this ever, unbelievable stuff to be honest."

He added:

"We just thought that if we could bowl on top of the stumps, we were clear on what we have to execute. I think we got a lot of nick-offs and Short took one of the best catches at first slip. Really happy for Wes Agar, he bowled really well. Was super disciplined, great performance by him."

Fans roast Sydney Thunder after their abysmal batting performance in BBL 2022-23 clash against Adelaide Strikers

Fans were shocked to witness a timid batting performance by the Sydney Thunder team on Friday in the BBL. They trolled them heavily by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Do you think any other team will break this undesirable record in near future? Sound off in the comments section.

