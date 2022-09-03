Top 10 funny memes after Zimbabwe's historic victory against Australia in the 3rd ODI

Zimbabwe emerged triumphant in the final ODI of the 3-match series against Australia on Saturday (September 3) at the Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville. They made history as this was their first win in Australia against the host team. However, Aaron Finch-led Australia bagged the series by a 2-1 margin, having won the two earlier contests.

Regis Chakabva won the toss and invited the opponents to bat first in this dead rubber. The Australian batters lacked intensity as only David Warner exhibited resistance against a spirited Zimbabwe bowling attack.

The batters fell like a house of cards, with David Warner (94 in 96 balls) waging a lone battle at one end. Glenn Maxwell (19) was the only other batter to register a two-digit score.

Warner departed in the 29th over, six short of a well-deserved century, ending hopes of a resurgence in Australia's innings. Soon after, they skittled out for 141 in just 31 overs. Leg-spinner Ryan Burl starred for the visitors with an impressive 5-wicket haul.

In a paltry chase, Zimbabwe got off to a decent start, with Takudzwanashe Kaitano (19) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (36) putting on a 38-run opening stand. Josh Hazlewood (3/30) then bowled a decent spell and brought his side into the game by scalping a couple of quick wickets.

Captain Regis Chakabva (37 in 72 balls) then batted responsibly and anchored the innings to shepherd his side to the winning shores in 39 overs. They reached 142/7 at the end of 39 overs to win the game by three wickets.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva reflected on his team's performance and said:

"Coming into the last game, there seems to be a little bit of thought that we'd go through the motions. I thought that the way we started off in the morning was really brilliant."

He added:

"Boys showed a lot of fight, and to get Australia for that sort of total shows how much work we put in. We head home, a bit of fitness going for a couple of weeks and then a bit more training before we come back for the T20 WC."

