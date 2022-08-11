Top 10 Rishabh Pant memes after his deleted Instagram story targetting Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela goes viral

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant recently put out an Instagram story allegedly slamming Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela for indirectly speaking about him in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

The actress mentioned that a person named 'RP' tried to meet her and also waited a long time in the lobby for her when she was in Delhi.

The Indian gloveman took to his official Instagram handle soonafter, reacting to the incident without mentioning names. He went on to describe it as a publicity stunt and said:

“It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them. #merapichachorhoBehen #jhutkibhilimithotihai.”

Rishabh Pant's deleted Instagram story

However, the cricketer later deleted the story. By then, it had caught the attention of cricket fans on social media platforms, leading to the entire saga going viral within a few hours.

Fans took this opportunity to showcase their creativity by compiling hilarious memes on the matter.

"I think it is going to be a toss-up"- Aakash Chopra analyses Rishabh Pant's chances of making the playing XI for the T20 World Cup

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra acknowledged that Pant and Dinesh Karthik would most likely be involved in a tussle for a slot in the Indian batting lineup during the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra analyzed Pant's recent exploits in the T20 format and said:

"Rishabh Pant is an enigma, he is a different player, he is destructive Pant. He has played 16 matches since the World Cup in which he has scored 293 runs, not that great, at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 133. I will go slightly underwhelming." [sic]

Chopra feels that the southpaw might edge past Karthik as he is the only left-handed batter in the top six of Team India's batting line-up. He continued:

"The IPL numbers were not bad - 340 runs in 14 matches at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 152. The thing in his favor is that he is the only left-hander. So Rishabh Pant will reach there but whether he will play or not, I think it is going to be a toss-up, I really don't know."

It will be interesting to see if Pant can find a place in the playing XI when the Men in Blue face their arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in their first match of the Asia Cup 2022.

