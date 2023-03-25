Top Pakistan players including Babar Azam and Shadab Khan to feature in tournament organized by Salman Butt

A handful of top Pakistan cricketers, including Babar Azam and Shadab Khan, are likely to play in the Ramadan tournament in Lahore, organized by a private cricket institute. Former national team captain Salman Butt is the chief organizer of the event that will feature eight teams.

Along with Babar and Shadab, Ihsanullah, Usama Mir, Azam Khan, Usman Qadir, Umar Akmal, Ahsan Ali, and Abid Ali have reportedly registered for the tournament.

During a press conference in Lahore on Friday, Butt said, as quoted by the Indian Express:

"Such a tournament is taking place in Lahore for the first time. This event will unearth new talent as well."

Each side will have at least two international players and the Player of the Match will receive 30,000 Pakistan rupees. The fixtures for the eight-team competition are yet to be released.

Shadab Khan under pressure as Pakistan lose first T20I against Afghanistan in Sharjah

Pakistan cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Men in Green succumbed to a demoralizing defeat in the first T20I against Afghanistan on Friday, making it their first loss against the sub-continent nation in international cricket.

With Babar Azam and a handful of other key players rested, Shadab Khan captained the side; however, he did not start well.

Batting first, Shadab and Co. managed only 92/9 in their allotted 20 overs as the Afghan spinners shared five wickets between them in 11 overs and conceded only 36 runs.

Debutant Saim Ayub, one of the key performers of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 8, top-scored with 17 runs.

In reply, the 2009 World T20 champions fought back; however, the target was too low to defend. Debutant Ihsanullah picked up two wickets as Mohammad Nabi's unbeaten 38 steered them home with six wickets and 13 balls to spare.

The 38-year-old had also taken a couple of scalps earlier. The second T20I between the two sides will take place on March 26th at the same venue.

