The recent fake Mr. Bean controversy has spiced up the clash between Pakistan and Zimbabwe as they face each other at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, October 27, at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

Reports are circulating online that Pakistan duped Zimbabwe by sending a fake Mr. Bean imposter to their country after promising the real one. It then understandably angered the Zimbabwean people, who expressed their displeasure through social media platforms.

The entire saga has also triggered a meme fest on Twitter and Instagram as a few cricket fans saw the light side of the matter. They connected it to the World Cup match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan after donning creative hats and went on to compile hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Zimbabwe win the toss and elect to bat first against Pakistan #T20WorldCup Zimbabwe win the toss and elect to bat first against Pakistan #T20WorldCup https://t.co/SmSRfokzIW

Osama. @ashaqeens On behalf of people of Pakistan i apologise to people of Zimbabwe for the Mr Bean saga, for peace & harmony between both countries we have decided to hand over one of the best batsman in the world, virat kohli On behalf of people of Pakistan i apologise to people of Zimbabwe for the Mr Bean saga, for peace & harmony between both countries we have decided to hand over one of the best batsman in the world, virat kohli https://t.co/AY1UTaxR1M

Shariq Zahid @MshariqZ @mhanduwe0718061 @MultaniSaint @realsammalik @TheRealPCB I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by a fraudulent disguising as Mr Bean. We pakistanis are people with big heart. As a gesture of goodwill and to keep brotherly relationship alive between the two countries,I offer you Lionel Messi free of cost for your next event @mhanduwe0718061 @MultaniSaint @realsammalik @TheRealPCB I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by a fraudulent disguising as Mr Bean. We pakistanis are people with big heart. As a gesture of goodwill and to keep brotherly relationship alive between the two countries,I offer you Lionel Messi free of cost for your next event https://t.co/6mkZcVlkmF

Maham Gillani @dheetafridian__ Dear Zimbabwe, we are sorry. Pak bean didn’t want to hurt your sentiments. Why you people have taken this on heart?Mr. Bean is apologising. #PakvsZim Dear Zimbabwe, we are sorry. Pak bean didn’t want to hurt your sentiments. Why you people have taken this on heart?Mr. Bean is apologising. #PakvsZim https://t.co/x4P5SVIyVi

Mr. Bean ! Congratulations to Pakistan for becoming the first Mr bean export country in the world.Mr. Bean ! Congratulations to Pakistan for becoming the first Mr bean export country in the world. Mr. Bean ! 😎 https://t.co/8hVorqCtXX

Looks like Zimbabwe are taking their revenge now This man from Pakistan conned Zimbabweans at an event pretending he is Mr. Bean.Looks like Zimbabwe are taking their revenge now This man from Pakistan conned Zimbabweans at an event pretending he is Mr. Bean.Looks like Zimbabwe are taking their revenge now 😅 https://t.co/UOt7Zzqieg

RabiaIqbal🇵🇸🇵🇰 @rabiings remember this aunty from MR. Bean, she is zimbabwe now remember this aunty from MR. Bean, she is zimbabwe now https://t.co/34fsUjP7MM

#PakvsZim Zimbabwe,Please take this Pak Hulk instead of that Pak Mr. Bean & forgive us Zimbabwe,Please take this Pak Hulk instead of that Pak Mr. Bean & forgive us🙏#PakvsZim https://t.co/l7mgbjy5nw

Pakistan bowlers restrict Zimbabwe to 130/8

Zimbabwe batted first in the contest after winning the toss. Wesley Madhevere (17) and Craig Ervine (19) gave their side a brisk start with a 42-run opening partnership. Haris Rauf broke the promising stand by sending Zimbabwe captain Ervine back to the pavilion.

The African nation's batting unit's downfall began from there as Shadab Khan (3/23) spun the web around their batters and instigated a middle-order collapse. From 95/3 Zimbabwe suddenly sank to 95/7 in no time to give Pakistan a clear edge in the contest.

They eventually crawled their way to 130/8 at the end of the 20 overs. Mohammad Wasim Jr (4/24) was the pick of the bowlers for the Asian side. Speaking at the mid-innings break, Shadab Khan reflected on the innings and said:

"Yes, brilliant catch from Babar, didn't expected that and he took a stunner. (About Hasaranga got hit the other day on the same track and how Shadab did well today) I mixed up the speed a bit, some bowled quicker and some bowled slower but I mixed it up."

"Before coming here, we knew we had the best bowling line-up in the World Cup, we wanted to maximise that, did well to contain them at the end."

