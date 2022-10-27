The recent fake Mr. Bean controversy has spiced up the clash between Pakistan and Zimbabwe as they face each other at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, October 27, at the Perth Stadium in Perth.
Reports are circulating online that Pakistan duped Zimbabwe by sending a fake Mr. Bean imposter to their country after promising the real one. It then understandably angered the Zimbabwean people, who expressed their displeasure through social media platforms.
The entire saga has also triggered a meme fest on Twitter and Instagram as a few cricket fans saw the light side of the matter. They connected it to the World Cup match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan after donning creative hats and went on to compile hilarious memes.
Here are some of the best ones:
Pakistan bowlers restrict Zimbabwe to 130/8
Zimbabwe batted first in the contest after winning the toss. Wesley Madhevere (17) and Craig Ervine (19) gave their side a brisk start with a 42-run opening partnership. Haris Rauf broke the promising stand by sending Zimbabwe captain Ervine back to the pavilion.
The African nation's batting unit's downfall began from there as Shadab Khan (3/23) spun the web around their batters and instigated a middle-order collapse. From 95/3 Zimbabwe suddenly sank to 95/7 in no time to give Pakistan a clear edge in the contest.
They eventually crawled their way to 130/8 at the end of the 20 overs. Mohammad Wasim Jr (4/24) was the pick of the bowlers for the Asian side. Speaking at the mid-innings break, Shadab Khan reflected on the innings and said:
"Yes, brilliant catch from Babar, didn't expected that and he took a stunner. (About Hasaranga got hit the other day on the same track and how Shadab did well today) I mixed up the speed a bit, some bowled quicker and some bowled slower but I mixed it up."
"Before coming here, we knew we had the best bowling line-up in the World Cup, we wanted to maximise that, did well to contain them at the end."
