"Top performers of domestic cricket are creating videos on YouTube now" - Salman Butt feels PCB keeps ignoring domestic stars 

Salman Butt believes Pakistan's domestic cricketers do not get fair opportunities to play international cricket.

On his YouTube channel, Salman Butt pointed out that the top performers of PSL 2021 not getting a chance to tour England and the West Indies with the national team isn't justified.

Elaborating on this further, Salman said:

"This has been happening for quite some time. Top performers of domestic cricket are creating videos on YouTube now. It is not new in Pakistan cricket. It doesn't matter if you perform well in one-day cricket or four-day cricket. You will not get a place in the Pakistan team until some people show interest in you."

The former Pakistan captain opined that the domestic stars who somehow made it to the big stage had to perform well consistently; otherwise, they would lose their place even for small failures. In his view, only the 'blue-eyed' players receive more chances to prove their mettle in the global arena.

"At times it happens that you fall out of favor just because of a small reason. As players, if you are not blue-eyed, then you need to work extra harder."

Salman Butt thinks Sohail Tanvir's reduced pace is preventing him from returning to the national team

Sohail Tanvir won the Man of the Match award in the Qualifier of PSL 2021 for his spell of 3/17

In the same video, Salman Butt also spoke about Pakistan's veteran pace-bowling all-rounder Sohail Tanvir. The left-arm pacer won the Player of the Match award in the Qualifier match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United on Monday evening.

Butt thought Tanvir's reduced pace, fitness and fielding were the reasons that kept him away from the Pakistan team. In Butt's opinion, if Tanvir worked harder on his fitness, he could regain his place in the national squad because his bowling skills are still of top quality.

