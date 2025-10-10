"Topper frnd explaining concepts to last benchers be like" - Top 10 funny memes as India dominate with bat on day 1 of 2nd Test vs West Indies

The second Test between India and the West Indies began on Friday (October 10) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. After winning the opening Test comprehensively, the hosts continued their dominance with a magnificent batting display to start the second match on a positive note.India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul (38) gave a decent start with a 58-run partnership and negated the new ball threat. Rahul perished in the 18th over, trying to play aggressively against left-arm orthodox spinner Jomel Warrican.Jaiswal then built the innings by stitching a 193-run partnership with Sai Sudharsan (87) for the second wicket. After a failure in the previous Test, Sudharsan utilized the opportunity by playing a composed knock but fell 13 runs short of a well-deserved century.Yashasvi Jaiswal looked in great rhythm from the onset and went on to smash the Windies bowlers all around the park en route to 173* (253). Shubman Gill (20) kept him company at the stumps as India reached 318 for two after 90 overs.Fans enjoyed the engaging action on the first day of the Delhi Test. They shared their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as X). Here are some of the best memes:&quot;Topper frnd explaining concepts to last benchers be like,&quot; a fan wrote on X. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Hopefully, the innings carries on like this&quot; - Sai Sudharsan after India reaches 318/2 on day 1 of 2nd Test vs West IndiesSpeaking after stumps on the opening day of the second Test, Indian batter Sai Sudharsan reflected on his innings and the team's batting performance, saying:&quot;Hopefully, the innings carries on like this. I was not thinking about the runs, but was a bit more free. I also took a bit of time, and let things happen rather than making things happen. I'm grateful for whatever I've done today, but, I did want more. I look forward to a lot more.&quot;On his partnership with Jaiswal, Sai continued:&quot;It's really fascinating to watch him play some fantastic shots! He converts some good balls into runs. He was giving me awareness about what shot to play when, so, that helped but there was no competition as such. It's going a bit more low, but it will start to get slower and turn more. The rough will come into play soon.&quot;You can get live match updates of the first Test between India and West Indies here.