  "Topper frnd explaining concepts to last benchers be like" - Top 10 funny memes as India dominate with bat on day 1 of 2nd Test vs West Indies

"Topper frnd explaining concepts to last benchers be like" - Top 10 funny memes as India dominate with bat on day 1 of 2nd Test vs West Indies

By Balakrishna
Modified Oct 10, 2025 22:23 IST
Fans share memes after Day 1 of 2nd IND vs WI Test. (Images: X - BCCI, @GemsOfCricket, @wittybinod)
The second Test between India and the West Indies began on Friday (October 10) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. After winning the opening Test comprehensively, the hosts continued their dominance with a magnificent batting display to start the second match on a positive note.

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul (38) gave a decent start with a 58-run partnership and negated the new ball threat. Rahul perished in the 18th over, trying to play aggressively against left-arm orthodox spinner Jomel Warrican.

Jaiswal then built the innings by stitching a 193-run partnership with Sai Sudharsan (87) for the second wicket. After a failure in the previous Test, Sudharsan utilized the opportunity by playing a composed knock but fell 13 runs short of a well-deserved century.

Yashasvi Jaiswal looked in great rhythm from the onset and went on to smash the Windies bowlers all around the park en route to 173* (253). Shubman Gill (20) kept him company at the stumps as India reached 318 for two after 90 overs.

Fans enjoyed the engaging action on the first day of the Delhi Test. They shared their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as X). Here are some of the best memes:

"Topper frnd explaining concepts to last benchers be like," a fan wrote on X.
"Hopefully, the innings carries on like this" - Sai Sudharsan after India reaches 318/2 on day 1 of 2nd Test vs West Indies

Speaking after stumps on the opening day of the second Test, Indian batter Sai Sudharsan reflected on his innings and the team's batting performance, saying:

"Hopefully, the innings carries on like this. I was not thinking about the runs, but was a bit more free. I also took a bit of time, and let things happen rather than making things happen. I'm grateful for whatever I've done today, but, I did want more. I look forward to a lot more."
On his partnership with Jaiswal, Sai continued:

"It's really fascinating to watch him play some fantastic shots! He converts some good balls into runs. He was giving me awareness about what shot to play when, so, that helped but there was no competition as such. It's going a bit more low, but it will start to get slower and turn more. The rough will come into play soon."
You can get live match updates of the first Test between India and West Indies here.

About the author
Balakrishna

Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.

Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.

He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.

While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books.








