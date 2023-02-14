"Tough for even themselves to predict which ball will turn" - Former Indian selector on Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel

Former Indian selector Saba Karim feels Team India are blessed to have left-arm spinners like Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel playing together. He pointed out they are a bit different from traditional left-arm spinners as both Jadeja and Axar look to bowl quite quicker and flatter.

Karim also shed light on how the duo bowl stump-to-stump. He claimed that even they themselves may not know which of their deliveries will go straight on with the arm and which will end up turning.

Speaking to India News, here's what Saba Karim had to say about India's spin attack:

"I don't think I have seen a better combination of left-arm spinners in modern-day cricket. Both Jadeja and Axar aren't your orthodox left-arm spinners as they are a bit quicker and also like to undercut the ball.

"This makes it tough for even themselves to predict which ball will turn and which won't. On top of it, the way Ashwin sets up the batters is brilliant. This makes this trio extremely dangerous."

Saba Karim also explained why the Australian batters need to be a bit patient against such spinners. He said:

"The pace at which these spinners bowl, it is difficult for the Australian batters to gauge whether it will be an undercut or an overspin delivery. I think they need to be assured in their footwork and also make up their mind that they have to stay at the crease for a long time.

"If you come out and try to play a big shot or a sweep first-up, you won't always be successful and won't get an idea of the way the spinners are bowling."

Tough to captain Indian team with such quality spinners: Saba Karim

Saba Karim also shared his thoughts on the viral video of Rohit Sharma explaining how tough it was for him to rotate his quality spinners in the Nagpur Test. The former cricketer feels it is a good headache to have and believes the hosts are lucky to have such world-class options.

On this, he stated:

"It is tough to captain a side in Indian conditions when you have to manage such quality spinners. Imagine what will happen if Axar too starts to put pressure on Rohit (laughs). But we are really blessed that we have such a spin trio and as I said, even our own batters will find difficulty in facing them."

The hosts will hope that their spinners continue the good work and help them retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by winning the second Test in Delhi.

