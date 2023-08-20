“Training leni paegi” – Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Rashid Khan’s no-look shot

Indian’s T20I vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav has reacted to Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan’s latest training video ahead of their three-match ODI series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka on Sunday, August 20.

Suryakumar, who loves playing unorthodox shots, was amazed by Rashid’s no-look shot during the net session. He insisted on learning the unique shot from the all-rounder.

Rashid shared the post on Instagram, with the caption:

“Spending my Sunday in my fav spot.”

Yadav replied:

“Ye no look wale shot ki training leni padegi (Will have to take training for this no-look shot).”

Suryakumar Yadav's reaction to Rashid Khan's no-look shot.

On the professional front, Suryakumar was last seen in action during the limited-overs series in West Indies. The right-handed batter amassed 166 runs in five T20Is, including scores of 83 and 61. India, though, lost the series 3-2.

The 32-year-old batter, however, continued his struggles in ODIs, scoring just 78 runs in three games, with best score of 35. The visitors, though, won the series 2-1.

In a recent interview, he accepted his struggles in T20Is and said:

“To be very honest, my one-day numbers are absolutely bad and there’s no shame in admitting that. We all talk about honesty and you have to be, but how you can improve is more important. It is in my hand now how to change the responsibility into an opportunity.”

Suryakumar might be included in India's squad for the 2023 Asia Cup if both KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer don’t get fit ahead of the tournament.

Rashid Khan key for Afghanistan in ODI series against Pakistan and Asia Cup

Rashid Khan will be a key prospect for Afghanistan in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka and the 2023 Asia Cup later this month. The 24-year-old recently scalped eight wickets in six games as MI New York won the inaugural title.

Rashid previously scalped four wickets in two games during the Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh earlier this year. The leg-spinner will next be seen in action in the ODI opener against Sri Lanka at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Tuesday, August 22.

AFG vs PAK ODI series schedule

August 22 – 1st ODI, Hambantota, Sri Lanka

August 24 – 2nd ODI, Hambantota, Sri Lanka

August 26 – 3rd ODI, Colombo, Sri Lanka