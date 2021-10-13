Travis Head breaks his own record for fastest List A double-century

Australian all-rounder Travis Head hit a sensational double-century during the Marsh Cup match between South Australia and Queensland in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Head smashed 230 off just 127 deliveries to register his second List A double-century. The left-hander became only the third player after Rohit Sharma and Ali Brown to register multiple double-tons in List A cricket.

Head also set the record for the fastest List A 200, getting to the milestone faster than he himself did in 2015 against Western Australia.

Head had brought up his double in 117 deliveries in 2015, with his team chasing 351. He eventually finished with 202 off 120 deliveries.

On Wednesday, Head took just 114 deliveries to get to his 200 in a rain-hit match.

While he had opened the batting back in 2015, his double against Queensland came batting at No.3.

"I took my chances at the start, and got off to a quick start which always helps. I moved into the ball really well, and was probably a bit keen to get into the game having a couple of weeks out of it since the last Shield game," Head said after the match.

He also credited his experience of playing domestic cricket in England for his form.

Travis Head double-century powers South Australia to victory

Travis Head's stunning knock helped his team win their first match in any format in over 600 days.

Powered by his 230 and opener Jake Weatherald's 97 off 103, South Australia made 391/8 in their 48 overs, with rain shortening the game.

Head hit an amazing 28 boundaries and eight sixes in his whirlwind innings. Queensland were set 380 to win in 44 overs via the Duckworth/Lewis method, but fell short by 67 runs.

Despite opener Sam Heazlett hitting a rapid 93 and half-centuries from Matt Renshaw (52) and Michael Neser (55), they were bowled out for 312, with Brendon Doggett and Lloyd Pope taking four wickets each.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar