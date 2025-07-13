Travis Head falls to a spectacular diving catch from substitute fielder in WI vs AUS 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

West Indies substitute fielder Anderson Phillip pulled off a sensational diving catch to dismiss Australia’s Travis Head on Day 1 (Saturday, July 12) of the third Test at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.
The dismissal happened on the final ball of the 65th over in Australia’s first innings. Justin Greaves delivered a full ball outside the off stump, and Head tried an aerial drive. Fielding at mid-off, Phillip sprinted to his right and made a full-length dive, getting both hands under the ball and holding on to the catch, even as his elbows brushed the turf.
Watch the video of the dismissal here:
The southpaw scored 20 off 53 balls, hitting two boundaries. His dismissal left Australia reeling at 189/6 after 65 overs.
Shamar Joseph shines with four wickets as Australia get bowled out for 225 on Day 1
Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first in the third Test at Sabina Park. The visiting openers, Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja, added 28 runs off 100 balls for the first wicket before the former was dismissed for 17. Khawaja was next to depart, scoring 23 off 92 deliveries, including a solitary boundary.
Cameron Green and Steven Smith then built a 61-run partnership off 106 balls for the third wicket. Green scored 46 off 108 deliveries, while Smith made 48 off 66. Travis Head (20) and Alex Carey (21) couldn't turn their starts into bigger scores, while captain Cummins contributed a quick 24 off 17 balls, including three sixes.
Shamar Joseph led the bowling effort for West Indies with a four-wicket haul, while Jayden Seales and Justin Greaves chipped in with three wickets apiece, as Australia were dismissed for 225 in 70.3 overs.
In response, Mitchell Starc, playing in his 100th Test, cheaply dismissed Kevlon Anderson for three. At the end of Day 1, the hosts reached 16/1 after nine overs, with Brandon King (8) and Roston Chase (3) unbeaten at the crease.
