Travis Head survives from Shamar Joseph due to highly controversial decision in WI vs AUS 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Australia's middle-order batter Travis Head survived a controversial caught-behind decision on Day 1 of the first Test against the West Indies at Bridgetown, Barbados. Despite the ball landing on the full in keeper Shai Hope's gloves, the third umpire gave it not out, claiming there was no conclusive evidence to dismiss the batter.

Ad

The moment occurred in the 46th over of the innings. The right-arm seamer delivered a length ball wide outside off-stump and the southpaw threw the kitchen sink at it.

After much deliberation, the West Indies took the DRS and replays confirmed that the ball had grazed the toe-end of Head's bat. The replays also suggested that Hope had taken the catch cleanly but the decision went in favor of the tourists.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although Head was at 53 when the controversial moment occurred, he managed to only add six more runs after as Justin Greaves got rid of him.

Travis Head the only Aussie batter to score fifty as Jayden Seales' fifer skittles tourists for 180

Jayden Seales. (Image Credits: Getty)

Travis Head was the only batter from the visiting side to score a fifty as they were bowled out for 180 in an innings that lasted 56.5 overs. The toss fell in favor of Pat Cummins, who opted to bat first but Australia succumbed to 22/3 in 15.1 overs as Sam Konstas (3), Cameron Green (3) and Josh Inglis (5) fell early.

Ad

Head joined Usman Khawaja as they strung an 89-run stand to bring the contest into balance. But the hosts came roaring back again, reducing the opposition to 143/8. Cummins' 18-ball 28 cameo proved pivotal in getting Australia to a respectable score on a tricky surface. Joseph and Jayden Seales shared nine wickets between them, with the latter picking up five.

At the time of writing this, West Indies had also lost two wickets for 36 runs in 11 overs, with Starc taking both.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️