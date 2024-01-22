Travis Head tests positive for COVID-19, set to join Australian team late ahead of 2nd Test against West Indies: Reports

Australian middle-order batter Travis Head has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will arrive in Brisbane late ahead of the second Test against the West Indies. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the left-hander's arrival has been held back till Tuesday morning to allow him time to recover.

The South Australian felt sick after the Adelaide Test against the West Indies, which finished inside three days. While the team was supposed to assemble in Brisbane on Monday, they will do so without Head, as he will spend an extra day at home hoping to test negative.

However, the left-hander will still be able to play in Brisbane if he tests positive again under isolation protocols. Fellow squad batter Matt Renshaw was allowed to play in the SCG Test against South Africa last year despite testing positive.

Renshaw had to watch the game from the television in a separate room when he wasn't on the field. He was also socially distant from the team while fielding.

Travis Head scored a match-winning hundred against the West Indies in Adelaide

Travis Head

Head was the chief reason behind Australia's ten-wicket victory over the West Indies, helping them retain the Frank-Worrell Trophy. The 29-year-old came in at 67-3 and cracked a 124-ball 119 to help the hosts gain a 95-run lead.

He also took a brilliant catch in West Indies' second innings at short leg when Kraigg Brathwaite clipped one crisply off his pads. With only 26 needed to win, Australia achieved the target with all 10 wickets to spare.

The hosts also received encouraging news regarding opening batter Usman Khawaja, who has been cleared to play at the Gabba after clearing relevant concussion tests. He copped a brutal blow to his chin off Shamar Joseph while batting in the 4th innings and had to walk away.

The Baggy Greens are also atop the World Test Championship points table.

