"Trent Boult cleaning up the MLC" - Twitter reacts as the left-arm seamer helps MI New York advance to Qualifier 2 in Major League Cricket 

MI New York pacer Trent Boult picked up yet another four-wicket haul to help his side defeat the Washington Freedom in the Major League Cricket (MLC) Eliminator clash.

A spirited bowling effort led by the New Zealand international restricted the opposition to just 125-9, which turned out to be 16 runs short of MI New York's tally.

The franchise were tasked with defending the barely competitive total. But, the left-arm seamer drew first blood with the wicket of Matthew Short in the third over of the innings. Washington were hanging onto their dear life in the run chase, but Boult quashed their hopes with some brilliant bowling at the back end of the innings.

He claimed the crucial wicket of the relatively well-settled Glenn Phillips in the 15th over to reduce the opposition to 86-6. The all-rounder duo of Marco Jansen and Akeal Hosain reduced the equation to 25 runs required off 12 balls, but Boult dismissed both batters in the penultimate over, while conceding only three runs, to seal their fate.

The pacer finished with figures of 4-20 and is the leading wicket taker of the MLC after claiming 15 wickets in six matches. Fans praised the player's consistency and reliability under pressure. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Iyapan @Iyapa_ca @Shebas_10dulkar Major miss in Mumbai Indians Trent Boult

ANSH GABA @WhatEverAnshh



Boult is legend in white ball cricket in knock out games @Sudharsan_ak Not supporting franchise doesn't mean that idk how player playBoult is legend in white ball cricket in knock out games

miz @chorbazaariii BOULT YOU GENIUS. back to back 4 wkts. cant believe we defended 140

Vivek Singh @LlcTrikona Trent Boult is the BOOT - Bowler Of the Tournament - of #MajorLeagueCricket #MLC1 @MLCricket. America is blessed to have him play and inspire aggressive bowling in domestic circuit.

bkonb @Trueblood69005 @natraj3dfx @internetumpire Trent boult is the highest wicket taker of mlc currently man is in top form

Trent Boult has picked up eight wickets across his last two games

Venturing from one franchise league to the other, Boult is proving to be a valuable acquisition for the teams he represents. Following a solid Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign, albeit devoid of playoffs action, he donned MI's patented Blue to play in the inagural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC).

He has picked up a wicket in each of his six appearances so far, and with consecutive four-wicket hauls at the business end of the tournament, he has climbed to the top of the wickets charts. The left-arm pacer has taken 15 wickets in 18.5 overs at an economy rate of 9.03.

He has a lead of five wickets ahead of the second placed Cameron Gannon of the Seattle Orcas.

MI New York have secured their berth in the second qualifier and are now just one step away from the finals. The team will play against the team that lose the ongoing Qualifier 1 (Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas) encounter.