  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Trent Boult
  • Trent Boult drops his bat, hops around & gets run-out in hilarious manner in MLC 2025 match [Watch]

Trent Boult drops his bat, hops around & gets run-out in hilarious manner in MLC 2025 match [Watch]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Jun 14, 2025 12:36 IST
2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Trent Boult scored six runs off three balls before being run out. (Pic: Getty Images).

MI New York pacer Trent Boult was run out in bizarre fashion during their Major League Cricket (MLC 2025) opener against Texas Super Kings at Oakland Coliseum, California, on Friday, June 13. The dismissal took place in the 19th over of the New York-based side's failed run chase.

Ad

On the third ball of the over, Tajinder Dhillon guided a length delivery from Adam Milne towards the third-man region. The two batters completed a single and looked to sneak in a second run.

However, upon reaching the striker's end, Boult dropped his bat. He hopped around a couple of times near the crease and was ultimately run out. Here's a video of the Blackcaps star hilariously losing his wicket:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Texas Super Kings kicked off their MLC 2025 campaign with a thrilling three-run win over MI New York. The Nicholas Pooran-led New York finished at 182/8 in 20 overs while chasing the 186-run target.

Daryl Mitchell defends nine runs in the final over to help Texas Super Kings eke out win against MI New York in MLC 2025

After being put to bat first, Texas Super Kings registered 185/6 in 20 overs. Opener Devon Conway notched up a fine half-century, scoring 65 runs off 44 deliveries.

Ad

Calvin Savage also shone with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 53 runs in 34 balls. Michael Bracewell bagged two wickets for MI New York, while Ehsan Adil, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Sunny Patel picked up one scalp each.

For MI New York, Monak Patel was the top performer with the bat. The right-handed batter finished with a 62-run knock in 44 balls. Michael Bracewell (38 off 21) and Kieron Pollard (32 off 16) also chipped in with impactful knocks.

The side required nine runs off the final over. Daryl Mitchell did a commendable job under pressure, giving away just five runs to guide the Texas Super Kings to a victory.

After claiming a victory in their inaugural match of the season, the Texas Super Kings are placed second in the MLC 2025 points table. MI New York, on the other hand, are third in the standings.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications