"True amalgamation of Rahul and Sachin" - Twitter hails Rachin Ravindra for breathtaking century in AUS vs NZ 2023 World Cup clash

New Zealand's young sensation Rachin Ravindra thrilled fans with another sparkling century in a mammoth run-chase against Australia in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Ravindra, who has spellbound one and all with his incredible batting through the World Cup, nearly pulled off a record chase of 389. Coming in at 61/1, Ravindra smashed all the Aussie bowlers with stunning stroke play to finish on 116 from 89 deliveries.

His knock took New Zealand to the doorsteps of one of the most improbable World Cup wins before they eventually fell short by five runs. Ravindra had not done much of note until the World Cup, leading to speculation over his selection to the World Cup squad.

However, the spin-bowling all-rounder has won over cricketing fans all over the globe with his free-flowing batting in the top order. Following a match-winning unbeaten 123 on his World Cup debut against England, Rachin Ravindra scored well-compiled half-centuries against the Netherlands and India.

However, his century in a near 400-run chase against the highly skilled Australian attack cemented his name among the best young and rising superstars. Ravindra is now the third leading run-scorer of the World Cup, with 406 runs at an average of 81.20 and a strike rate of 107.69.

Considering his Indian origin, fans on Twitter could not hold back their excitement about the youngster potentially playing in the IPL, among other towering praises.

"One of the better ones you will see chasing" - Tom Latham

Ravindra's free-stroking knock earned praise from skipper Latham.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham labeled Rachin Ravindra's knock as one of the best in a run-chase. Despite a brilliant century by the southpaw, the Blackcaps fell agonizingly short by five runs off the final ball of the game.

On a day where both teams scored close to 400, Ravindra also bowled his eight overs at an economy of only seven runs per over.

At the post-match presentation, Latham was delighted with the side's efforts with the ball and the bat following Australia's destructive start.

"Fantastic game of cricket, ebbed and flowed throughout the 100 overs. To come so close obviously hurts, but a fantastic game. They put us on the back foot straightaway and at that point and it was about containing them and keep taking wickets. He (Phillips) bowled well under pressure, to come and bowl 10 overs and pick up 3 wickets it was really crucial. Great to see the work he is putting in and it is paying off," said Latham.

"The openers got us off to a fantastic start and Rachin played a fantastic knock, one of the better ones you will see chasing. It was a great effort and proud of the guys," added Latham.

Australia got off to a scintillating start by scoring 118/0 in the first ten overs, with the openers David Warner and Travis Head blazing away from the get-go.

However, an out-of-nowhere extraordinary 3/37 from Glenn Phillips brought the Kiwis back in the game before a late charge from Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins took Australia to 388.

The result sees both teams on eight points from six games, with New Zealand ahead on net run rate.