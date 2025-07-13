"True successor of Ashwin" - Fans hail Washington Sundar for his sensational four-fer in 2025 ENG vs IND 3rd Test 

Washington Sundar turned the game in India's favor, as he returned with an exceptional performance against England on Sunday (July 13) at Lord's. His efforts helped India to bundle out the home side for a low total on Day 4.

Sundar reaped the fruit of his hard work in the 43rd over of England's innings, when he went past Joe Root's (40) defense. It marked the end to Root's 67-run partnership with Ben Stokes. Soon, the right-arm spinner bowled Jamie Smith (8) with a peach.

As Stokes and Chris Woakes were building a steady partnership, the visitors needed a breakthrough to dominate the proceedings. At this point, Washington Sundar rattled the stumps of Stokes (33) as he tried to play a lavish sweep shot.

After Jasprit Bumrah's double strike, Sundar dismissed Shoaib Bashir (2) to end England's innings on 192, with his final figures reading 12.1-2-22-4.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Washington Sundar for breaking the back of England's middle-order. Many of them termed him a successor to former bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Washington Sundar is the true successor of Ashwin. Indian team is so lucky, replacing a legend like Ashwin. Not there yet but filling up a huge role," one fan tweeted.

Here are the other reactions:

"In love with the drift Washington Sundar's been getting throughout. Turning into a very good spinner. With the bat, he's not v useful with the tail, but has pretty solid defensive skills. How far away are we from having a new-age Kallis of sorts? Move him up the order," a fan posted.

"Washington Sundar is a great cricketer. He bats like a top-order player and bowls like a classic spinner. He's very important for the future of Indian cricket, and I hope he stays healthy throughout his career," another wrote.

"Public apology to Washington Sundar. I felt Sundar's selection was too defensive at the start of the game and wanted Kuldeep but he has proven me wrong with both ball and bat. Incredible performance 👏" a fan tweeted.

"Washington Sundar is a proper top order batter and more than a decent spinner. He has to be used at No.3 instead of No.7 and play a fast bowling all rounders No.7. It will go a long way in solving the overseas batting and 5 pace bowler attack," another posted.

Washington Sundar's batting has been a good help to India in ENG vs IND Test series

The prominent reason for Washington Sundar being compared to Ravichandran Ashwin is his ability to contribute in both departments. In the ongoing Test series, Sundar impressed with his batting in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test by scoring 42.

The first innings of the Lord's Test witnessed him scoring a crucial 23 off 76. Although he received flak for not being proactive with his intent, he ensured India leveled the scores at the end.

In 10 Tests, Washington Sundar has garnered 522 runs at an average of 43.50, with a top score of 96*. It will be interesting to see if he can continue his good form in the rest of the games against England.

