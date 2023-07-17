"Trust in your dreams" - Yashasvi Jaiswal shares inspirational video of maiden Test hundred

Team India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal entered the record books by smashing a hundred on his Test debut during the first Test against the West Indies in Dominica last week.

His 171-run knock off 387 balls, including 16 boundaries and one six, was the highlight of the Test, which India won by an innings and 141 runs.

Jaiswal was considered a prodigal talent ever since the U19 World Cup in 2020. He impressed in the domestic circuit and in the IPL before making his presence felt in the international arena. As he continues to cherish his brilliant hundred, the youngster shared an inspirational video of himself reaching the landmark. Sharing the short clip, he wrote:

"Trust in your dreams. Believe in your dreams. Because they do come true. ❤. I TRUST I BELIEVE YBJ 64 Debut century 🇮🇳"

Riding on Jaiswal's swashbuckling knock, India secured a mammoth 271-run lead in the first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the ball in the second innings, picking up a seven-wicket haul to take his match tally to 12 wickets, to bowl out the hosts for 130.

Yashasvi Jaiswal will look to continue his form in the second Test as he aims to cement his Test berth. India and the West Indies square off in the second Test at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Thursday.

"I need to keep my focus" - Yashasvi Jaiswal keen to stay grounded despite blazing start to Test career

Despite a superb beginning to his international career, Yashasvi Jaiswal is keen to keep himself grounded and focus in the upcoming match in Trinidad.

At the presentation ceremony after the first Test, he said:

"Playing Test cricket for India is very special and emotional for me. This is just the start, I need to keep my focus and keep working on my cricket.

"Lot of people helped me through my journey, and I want to thank each and everyone of them. It was tremendous batting with the senior players. I look forward to learning more from them."

India will look to complete a whitewash over the West Indies and continue their perfect start to the new ICC World Test Championship cycle.