"Try changing the name and see what Gavaskar does"- Former India cricketer slams renaming of Pataudi Trophy after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India fast bowler Karsan Ghavri has criticized the decision to rename the trophy contested in the bilateral series between England and India to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He believed that the Pataudi name should not have been removed and suggested that medals with the names of Tendulkar and Anderson could have been awarded to the winning teams.

Ghavri also questioned what might have happened if former India captain Sunil Gavaskar's name had been removed from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He shared these thoughts with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel.

“That is very wrong. Number one, Pataudi Trophy has been going on for a long time. The Australia-West Indies series has always been called Frank Worrell Trophy. India-Australia Test series has always been called the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.”

"Try changing the name of that and see what Gavaskar does. Wo poora Hindustan ko hila ke rakh dega (Gavaskar would’ve shaken the whole country). The BCCI should’ve put its foot down with the MCC and the ECB. Tiger’s name should not be removed from the trophy."

The Pataudi Trophy was introduced before India's 2007 tour of England. It was replaced by the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy prior to the start of the 2025 series. It was also decided that a Pataudi Medal would be awarded to the series' winning captain.

Karsan Ghavri feels Sachin Tendulkar should have stopped the authorities from renaming Pataudi Trophy

Karsan Ghavri felt that Sachin Tendulkar should have stopped the authorities from renaming the Pataudi Trophy. He said that he should have suggested that medals be named after James Anderson and him, which could be awarded to the winning team.

“In the same context, when it came to Sachin Tendulkar and this trophy would have been named after him and Anderson, Sachin should have put his foot down and said, ‘nothing doing’. Don't use my name there because Tiger Pataudi’s name is already there, and he is one of the legends of Indian cricket. Name the medals after Anderson and me, and give those to the winning team," Ghavri said.

Earlier this week, Sunil Gavaskar questioned the absence of Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson from the presentation ceremony on the final day of the fifth Test at The Oval.

