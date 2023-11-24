"Try to remain as calm as possible"- Rinku Singh on how MS Dhoni's advice helped him win India the 1st T20I against Australia

Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 22 off just 14 balls as India beat Australia in a last-over thriller in Vizag on Thursday, November 3. The southpaw has made a great name for himself for finishing games for his team in the IPL. He was able to bring the same to the table for the Men in Blue.

There has been a lot of praise coming Rinku's way for the way he remained calm under pressure even when wickets were falling at the other end. The southpaw claimed that he just followed the advice that former Indian legendary skipper MS Dhoni gave him.

Speaking after the game in a video posted by BCCI, here's what Rinku Singh had to say about MS Dhoni:

"I had once asked Mahi Bhai, 'What is your mindset while batting in the last over?' He said, 'Try to remain as calm as possible and try to hit as straight as possible.' I just follow that and it has helped me a lot."

Rinku also didn't know that the six he hit on the final ball wasn't counted as he bowler had overstepped. He added:

"I didn't know that I was a no ball (laughs). Arshdeep told me later in the dressing room and that the runs won't count. It's okay the important part was to win the game."

Trusted myself to win the game in the final over: Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh played second fiddle to skipper Suryakumar Yadav while the latter was at the crease. However, once SKY was dismissed, Rinku took it upon himself to ensure he stayed till the end and finished the game.

On this, he stated:

"It is great that we won the game. When I had walked out to bat it was a perfect situation for me as it is something I have being doing for a while now. Felt really good batting with Surya Bhaiya. I tried to remain as calm as possible and trusted myself to take the game in the final over and win it."

With the T20 World Cup slated to be played in June 2024, Rinku could well be a crucial part of that Indian team.