"Try and try one day you can fly" - Twitter showers praise on Prabath Jayasuriya as he spins Sri Lanka to victory over Pakistan

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya was the star of the show yet again as Sri Lanka stormed back to level the two-match Test series against Pakistan 1-1 in Galle on Thursday, July 28.
The Matale-born tweaker registered his fourth five-wicket haul in just his third Test, which included the big wicket of Babar Azam on the final day of the second Test in Galle.
His latest achievement caps what has been a dream start to his Test career. He debuted earlier this month during the second Test against Australia at the same venue and picked up 12 wickets to spin the hosts to victory.
He is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in the format for the calendar year and holds the record for the second-most wickets after three Tests, behind India's Narendra Hirwani.
Fans took to social media to express their delight at the spinner's swift rise in international cricket, despite debuting arguably late in his professional career. Instant comparisons were drawn with Indian left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who too began his Test career in similar fashion. Here's a compilation of tweets summing up the same:
Prabath Jayasuriya declared Player of the Series as Sri Lanka draw level with Pakistan
Sri Lanka came into the second Test against Pakistan in Galle, having lost the series opener by four wickets. Batting first, a positive approach saw the Islanders post a solid total of 378 before their spinners, led by Ramesh Mendis' five-wicket haul, skittled the visitors out for 231.
In response, the hosts collapsed to 117 runs for the loss of five wickets before skipper Dimuth Karunaratne fought off a sore back to put up 126 for the sixth wicket along with deputy Dhananjaya de Silva. The latter notched up his ninth hundred in Tests as the Lankans declared on 360/8, setting Pakistan a mammoth 508-run target.
Despite a solid start, a collapse on either side of Lunch on the fifth day saw Pakistan surrender the initiative. Skipper Babar Azam waged a lone battle and struck his way to 81, but was trapped in front by Prabath Jayasuriya, ending all hopes of the visitors saving the game.
While De Silva was adjudged the Player of the Match, Jayasuriya's 17-wicket tally fetched him the Player of the Series award. The result has seen Sri Lanka climb up to third position in the World Test Championship Table for the 2021-23 cycle, while the visitors have slid down to fifth below arch-rivals India.
Will this defeat hamper Pakistan's chances of making the WTC Final at Lord's next year? Let us know what you think in the comments section!
Q. Is Prabath Jayasuriya the true heir to Rangana Herath in Test cricket?
Yes
No
10 votes so far