"Try and try one day you can fly" - Twitter showers praise on Prabath Jayasuriya as he spins Sri Lanka to victory over Pakistan

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya was the star of the show yet again as Sri Lanka stormed back to level the two-match Test series against Pakistan 1-1 in Galle on Thursday, July 28.

The Matale-born tweaker registered his fourth five-wicket haul in just his third Test, which included the big wicket of Babar Azam on the final day of the second Test in Galle.

His latest achievement caps what has been a dream start to his Test career. He debuted earlier this month during the second Test against Australia at the same venue and picked up 12 wickets to spin the hosts to victory.

He is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in the format for the calendar year and holds the record for the second-most wickets after three Tests, behind India's Narendra Hirwani.

Fans took to social media to express their delight at the spinner's swift rise in international cricket, despite debuting arguably late in his professional career. Instant comparisons were drawn with Indian left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who too began his Test career in similar fashion. Here's a compilation of tweets summing up the same:

Lalith Kalidas @lal__kal



31 - Narendra Hirwani (Ind)

29 - PRABATH JAYASURIYA* (SL)

29 - Charles Turner (Aus)

27- Axar Patel (Ind)

27 - Rodney Hogg (Aus)



#SLvsPAK Most wickets after three Tests in career:31 - Narendra Hirwani (Ind)29 - PRABATH JAYASURIYA* (SL)29 - Charles Turner (Aus)27- Axar Patel (Ind)27 - Rodney Hogg (Aus) Most wickets after three Tests in career:31 - Narendra Hirwani (Ind)29 - PRABATH JAYASURIYA* (SL)29 - Charles Turner (Aus)27- Axar Patel (Ind)27 - Rodney Hogg (Aus)#SLvsPAK https://t.co/tubvpRY9mF

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill 4th 5 wicket haul in 6 innings for Prabath Jayasuriya. Amazing performance so far.



Very similar to how Axar Patel started out for India. He too had 4 5-wkt hauls in his first 6 innings. 4th 5 wicket haul in 6 innings for Prabath Jayasuriya. Amazing performance so far.Very similar to how Axar Patel started out for India. He too had 4 5-wkt hauls in his first 6 innings.

Gagan Chawla @toecrushrzzz



Wil make him a better bowler @gurkiratsgill Jayasuriya's credentials better than Axar cause he is doing it on pitches which arent rank turners and he his being made to toil hard for his wickets..Wil make him a better bowler @gurkiratsgill Jayasuriya's credentials better than Axar cause he is doing it on pitches which arent rank turners and he his being made to toil hard for his wickets.. Wil make him a better bowler

M.Faadil Sabry @MFaadilSabry Everyone claiming that Prabath is living his dream. Well, he has been playing FC for years and years with no breakthrough into the test team. Untimely injuries also spoilt his hopes of getting in during the series Praveen got in



Another story of "try and try one day you can fly" Everyone claiming that Prabath is living his dream. Well, he has been playing FC for years and years with no breakthrough into the test team. Untimely injuries also spoilt his hopes of getting in during the series Praveen got inAnother story of "try and try one day you can fly"

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Prabath Jayasuriya in Test cricket:



6 for 118 vs Australia.

6 for 59 vs Australia.

5 for 82 vs Pakistan.

4 for 135 vs Pakistan.

3 for 80 vs Pakistan.

5 for 117 vs Pakistan. Prabath Jayasuriya in Test cricket:6 for 118 vs Australia.6 for 59 vs Australia.5 for 82 vs Pakistan.4 for 135 vs Pakistan.3 for 80 vs Pakistan.5 for 117 vs Pakistan. https://t.co/KcZjHP4lRn

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla



#SLvsPAK Another day, another fifer for Prabath Jayasuriya. What a dream start to his Test career. Another day, another fifer for Prabath Jayasuriya. What a dream start to his Test career. #SLvsPAK

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Another Test, another 5-wicket haul for Prabath. Another Test, another 5-wicket haul for Prabath.

Dilshan Ariyawansha ✊🏻🏴 @_ariyawansha Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Jayasuriya doesn't just have the skills but also the stamina and temperament for test cricket.



He seems to have a secret erase button fitted in his brain that helps to forget what happened in the previous over or the previous ball. Jayasuriya doesn't just have the skills but also the stamina and temperament for test cricket.He seems to have a secret erase button fitted in his brain that helps to forget what happened in the previous over or the previous ball. Prabath is proof as to why, given the current domestic system in place, SL players need to be given debuts in their mid to late 20s and not earlier (unless they are generational talents). The latter does far more harm than good and ruins players. twitter.com/Fancricket12/s… Prabath is proof as to why, given the current domestic system in place, SL players need to be given debuts in their mid to late 20s and not earlier (unless they are generational talents). The latter does far more harm than good and ruins players. twitter.com/Fancricket12/s…

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



#SLvsPAK Prabath Jayasuriya has really been like Axar Patel of Srilanka. Prabath Jayasuriya has really been like Axar Patel of Srilanka.#SLvsPAK

Mr_feiz_17 @Apka_Apna_JEEJU Prabath is conversing with MC Roshan Abeysinghe in Sinhala. He says he was working hard and very patient for many years to get a start in the Test team. They stuck to the basics throughout a difficult first bowling innings and eventually the wickets came. #SLvsPAK Prabath is conversing with MC Roshan Abeysinghe in Sinhala. He says he was working hard and very patient for many years to get a start in the Test team. They stuck to the basics throughout a difficult first bowling innings and eventually the wickets came. #SLvsPAK

Pushp @cricorcese

Reminds me of Axar Patel's start to test career.

#SLvPAK #SLvsPAK #PAKvSL #Cricket Good win for SL. Prabath Jaysuriya the rising star is again the man for them, another 5-fer.Reminds me of Axar Patel's start to test career. Good win for SL. Prabath Jaysuriya the rising star is again the man for them, another 5-fer. Reminds me of Axar Patel's start to test career. 👏👏#SLvPAK #SLvsPAK #PAKvSL #Cricket

Haseeb Khan 🇵🇰 @HaseebkhanHk7



No. 2 ranked Test Batter Marnus Labuschagne, twice.



No.3 ranked Test Batter Babar Azam twice, that too in his first 5 bowling inns.



No. 4 ranked Test Batter Steve Smith, once. (for a duck)



#SLvPAK #GalleTest #BabarAzam Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya has now dismissed:No. 2 ranked Test Batter Marnus Labuschagne, twice.No.3 ranked Test Batter Babar Azam twice, that too in his first 5 bowling inns.No. 4 ranked Test Batter Steve Smith, once. (for a duck) Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya has now dismissed:No. 2 ranked Test Batter Marnus Labuschagne, twice.No.3 ranked Test Batter Babar Azam twice, that too in his first 5 bowling inns. No. 4 ranked Test Batter Steve Smith, once. (for a duck) #SLvPAK #GalleTest #BabarAzam https://t.co/z5kQYinLtg

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit Prabhat Jayasuriya has been a find for SL. Why were they playing Embuldeniya for so long id puzzling. Prabhat Jayasuriya has been a find for SL. Why were they playing Embuldeniya for so long id puzzling.

Mr_feiz_17 @Apka_Apna_JEEJU Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne: "I saw Prabath's potential playing with him in the NSL (domestic competition) and I knew he was going to be a key factor for Sri Lanka. I spoke to selectors and I knew I wanted him." Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne: "I saw Prabath's potential playing with him in the NSL (domestic competition) and I knew he was going to be a key factor for Sri Lanka. I spoke to selectors and I knew I wanted him."

ArjRaja @CaptArj



#SLvPAK Strange Test cricket stat - Prabath Jayasuriya now has more 5 wkt Test hauls than Andrew Flintoff. Strange Test cricket stat - Prabath Jayasuriya now has more 5 wkt Test hauls than Andrew Flintoff.#SLvPAK

Prabath Jayasuriya declared Player of the Series as Sri Lanka draw level with Pakistan

Sri Lanka came into the second Test against Pakistan in Galle, having lost the series opener by four wickets. Batting first, a positive approach saw the Islanders post a solid total of 378 before their spinners, led by Ramesh Mendis' five-wicket haul, skittled the visitors out for 231.

In response, the hosts collapsed to 117 runs for the loss of five wickets before skipper Dimuth Karunaratne fought off a sore back to put up 126 for the sixth wicket along with deputy Dhananjaya de Silva. The latter notched up his ninth hundred in Tests as the Lankans declared on 360/8, setting Pakistan a mammoth 508-run target.

Despite a solid start, a collapse on either side of Lunch on the fifth day saw Pakistan surrender the initiative. Skipper Babar Azam waged a lone battle and struck his way to 81, but was trapped in front by Prabath Jayasuriya, ending all hopes of the visitors saving the game.

While De Silva was adjudged the Player of the Match, Jayasuriya's 17-wicket tally fetched him the Player of the Series award. The result has seen Sri Lanka climb up to third position in the World Test Championship Table for the 2021-23 cycle, while the visitors have slid down to fifth below arch-rivals India.

Will this defeat hamper Pakistan's chances of making the WTC Final at Lord's next year? Let us know what you think in the comments section!

LIVE POLL Q. Is Prabath Jayasuriya the true heir to Rangana Herath in Test cricket? Yes No 10 votes so far