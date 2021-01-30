"Trying to understand what he needs" - Pravin Amre after being chosen to mentor Prithvi Shaw

Former Indian batsman and distinguished coach Pravin Amre has been chosen by IPL franchise Delhi Capitals to help rectify the errors in Prithvi Shaw's batting technique.

During his latest outing for India at the Adelaide Oval, the 21-year old only managed four runs in two innings, getting cleaned up in the same manner on both occasions. Ever since, there have been questions raised about his batting technique and approach.

Prithvi Shaw was axed from India’s Test squad for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar series. To worsen matters, he was also dropped from India's Test squad for the upcoming four-Test series against England.

It has been announced that a former India batsman, who is also a renowned coach, has been picked to work closely with under-fire Prithvi Shaw to help the youngster rectify the errors in his batting.https://t.co/MDBmswVRTg — HT Sports (@HTSportsNews) January 29, 2021

Former U-19 World-Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw had entered the international circuit with enormous expectations following his past accomplishments. However, since his debut for India in 2018, where he scored a ton, Prithvi Shaw has been more a miss than a hit.

Pravin Amre delighted to work with Prithvi Shaw

Pravin Amre recently told a media outlet regarding his opportunity to work with Prithvi Shaw:

"I am delighted that the Delhi Capitals management has taken this decision to work with their players even during the non-IPL period. Usually, most teams, except Mumbai Indians, only work with their players a month before the IPL."

Advertisement

"I’ve known Prithvi from my Air India days, so the bonding is there. We are trying to understand what he needs at the moment rather than telling him what to do." he added.

Prithvi Shaw had an average IPL campaign for the Delhi Capitals last season, scoring only 228 runs in 13 games.

Selected in India’s Test squad for the tour of Australia, Prithvi Shaw registered a duck and a four in the first Test. His technique came under immense scrutiny, with some former players questioning his place in the playing XI over Shubman Gill's.

Pravin Amre acknowledges that Prithvi Shaw requires fine-tuning in his batting technique and has identified fitness as one of the key areas the youngster must focus on, saying in this regard:

"I too believe that Prithvi needs some help. Since there are no red-ball matches now, we’ve started working on his white-ball cricket. Once he goes into the bubble with the Mumbai team either for the Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare, we won’t have time to work together."