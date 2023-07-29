Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, Challenger: Who won today's match in MLC 2023?

MI New York (MI NY) have booked their spot in the final of MLC 2023 on Friday, July 28. They defeated Faf du Plessis’s Texas Super Kings (TSK) by six wickets in the Challenger at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

After finishing fourth in the points table, MI NY are now just one win away from claiming the title. They will next face Wayne Parnell’s Seattle Orcas in the final on Sunday, June 30.

The Orcas will be high on confidence after a dominating show against the Super Kings in the playoffs and beating them would be not a cakewalk for New York.

Boult, Brevis take New York home in comfortable run-chase against TSK in MLC 2023

After opting to field first, MI New York restricted Texas Super Kings to 158 in 20 overs. Trent Boult was the star of the show with figures of 4-0-24-4. While Tim David went for 14 runs in the only over he bowled, he managed to get the crucial wickets of David Miller and Gerald Coetzee.

Devon Conway and Milind Kumar scored 38 and 37 respectively for TSK.

Shayan Jahangir got MI NY off to a flying start with a knock of 36 off 18 with five fours and two sixes before Calvin Savage accounted for his wicket. Thereafter, Dewald Brevis, who did not get to play a single match for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, showed nerves of steel to score an unbeaten 41 off 33 and take his team home.

David and David Wiese used the long handle to good effect, scoring 33 and 19* respectively.

TSK vs MINY, Challenger: Who won the Player of the Match in today's MLC match?

Unsurprisingly, Trent Boult won the Player of the Match thanks to his stupendous spell of bowling. He got the crucial scalps of Faf du Plessis, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, and Calvin Savage to help his team emerge victorious.