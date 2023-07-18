TSK vs MINY, Match 7: Who won today's match in MLC 2023?

Texas Super Kings (TSK) beat MI New York (MINY) by 17 runs in the seventh game of the Major League Cricket on Tuesday. Texas Super Kings moves to the top of the table with two wins from three games. MI New York, who were at the top before this game, are now down to third.

Opting to bat first, TSK lost Faf du Plessis early, with Kagiso Rabada removing his former captain for 8 off 9. Cody Chetty and David Miller got starts but could not convert them into big scores. Devon Conway, who had a slow start to the innings, got to his half-century off 41 deliveries, making 74 off 55.

Mitchell Santner smashed two sixes and a four to notch up 27 off 13. His cameo helped the Super Kings reach the 150-mark. Trent Boult brought MI New York into the game by grabbing two wickets in the final over.

Texas Super Kings defend 154 against MI New York

MI New York lost Monank Patel in the second over and had struggled in their chase.

Steven Taylor found it difficult to time the ball. The USA veteran got out for 15 off 21. Shayan Jahangir, the top-scorer for MI New York, made 41. Texas Super Kings bowlers attacked well as the required run rate kept ticking.

Tim David, the player of the match in the last game, had a steady start. He looked good for his 24 before Du Plessis took a screamer to dismiss him. Although Rashid Khan and Hammad Azam hit two boundaries, it was not enough for MI to go past Texas

TSK vs MINY, Match 7: Who won the Player of the Match in today's MLC match?

Devon Conway scored his second half-century of Major League Cricket and helped TSK reach a competitive score against MI New York. He was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliance with the bat once again.

On a challenging pitch where none of the Super Kings batters could cross the 30-run mark, Conway batted wel. He had a slow start to the innings and batted through as the team kept losing wickets at the other end.

After reaching his half-century, Conway scored a six and four. The 32-year-old's knock turned out to be the difference between the two teams.