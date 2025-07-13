“Tum kya jano ramesh babu” – Former India all-rounder uses Bollywood dialogue to sum up Washington Sundar’s heroics in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has lauded Washington Sundar for his heroics with the ball on Day 4 of the third Test against England at Lord’s on Sunday, July 13. The cricketer-turned-analyst used a popular Bollywood dialogue to praise Sundar, who returned with spectacular figures of 4/22 in the second innings. He also credited the team management for backing him despite having a specialist spinner in the form of Kuldeep Yadav in their ranks.

Ad

Notably, Sundar dismissed Joe Root (40), skipper Ben Stokes (33), Jamie Smith (8), and Shoaib Bashir (2). As a result, England lost their last five wickets by adding just 38 runs in their second innings.

Irfan Pathan wrote on X:

“The value of Washington sundar tum kya jano ramesh babu. But management ko pata tha.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Washington Sundar bags a four-fer as England set a modest 193-run target for India in the 3rd Test

Washington Sundar starred with the ball as India bundled out England for 192 in their second innings on Day 4 of the third Test. Apart from Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets apiece.

Ad

At the time of writing, the tourists were 5/1 after two overs in the fourth innings, with KL Rahul and Karun Nair at the crease. Jofra Archer provided the first breakthrough for England by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck.

Earlier, the two teams returned with identical scores of 387 in their first innings. Joe Root and KL Rahul smashed centuries, while Jasprit Bumrah bagged five wickets.

With the five-match Test series between the two teams tied at 1-1, India will be keen to take a 2-1 lead by registering back-to-back wins against England. They beat the hosts by a mammoth 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston, registering their biggest overseas win by runs. Earlier, the Ben Stokes-led side won the series opener by five wickets, successfully chasing down 371 at Headingley.

Ad

It's worth mentioning that India won their last Test against England at Lord’s, winning by 151 runs during the 2021 tour.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live scores and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news