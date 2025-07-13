“Tum kya jano ramesh babu” – Former India all-rounder uses Bollywood dialogue to sum up Washington Sundar’s heroics in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has lauded Washington Sundar for his heroics with the ball on Day 4 of the third Test against England at Lord’s on Sunday, July 13. The cricketer-turned-analyst used a popular Bollywood dialogue to praise Sundar, who returned with spectacular figures of 4/22 in the second innings. He also credited the team management for backing him despite having a specialist spinner in the form of Kuldeep Yadav in their ranks.
Notably, Sundar dismissed Joe Root (40), skipper Ben Stokes (33), Jamie Smith (8), and Shoaib Bashir (2). As a result, England lost their last five wickets by adding just 38 runs in their second innings.
Irfan Pathan wrote on X:
“The value of Washington sundar tum kya jano ramesh babu. But management ko pata tha.”
Washington Sundar bags a four-fer as England set a modest 193-run target for India in the 3rd Test
Washington Sundar starred with the ball as India bundled out England for 192 in their second innings on Day 4 of the third Test. Apart from Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets apiece.
At the time of writing, the tourists were 5/1 after two overs in the fourth innings, with KL Rahul and Karun Nair at the crease. Jofra Archer provided the first breakthrough for England by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck.
Earlier, the two teams returned with identical scores of 387 in their first innings. Joe Root and KL Rahul smashed centuries, while Jasprit Bumrah bagged five wickets.
With the five-match Test series between the two teams tied at 1-1, India will be keen to take a 2-1 lead by registering back-to-back wins against England. They beat the hosts by a mammoth 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston, registering their biggest overseas win by runs. Earlier, the Ben Stokes-led side won the series opener by five wickets, successfully chasing down 371 at Headingley.
It's worth mentioning that India won their last Test against England at Lord’s, winning by 151 runs during the 2021 tour.
Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live scores and updates here.
