"Tum run-up mein bhi nahin bhaagte" - Sanjana Ganesan reveals amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests trolling Jasprit Bumrah before marriage [Watch]

Team India's ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with popular sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan on March 15, 2021. Sanjana recently shared a funny incident where she trolled Bumrah for his short bowling run-up before their wedding.

Her comments came on the second episode of former cricketer Habhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra's talk show, 'Who's The Boss'. In the trailer, Sanjana narrated an incident where Bumrah asked her to elope.

Revealing her response, here's what she said:

"So Jaspit has said, chalo bhaag ke karte hai (Lets run, let's elope). And I've said, 'tum run-up mein bhi nahin bhaagte ho, tum mere sath kya bhagoge' (You don't even run during your run-up, so how will you run with me)."

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is part of India's Test squad for the ongoing five-match away series against England. The star bowler bagged his 14th five-wicket haul, registering figures of 24.4-5-83-5 in England's first innings.

However, he remained wicketless in the fourth innings. The hosts scripted their second-highest run chase in Test cricket, going past India's 371-run target on Day 5. The Ben Stokes-led side clinched a famous five-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Sanjana Ganesan interviewed Jasprit Bumrah during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Before the start of play on Day 4, Sanjana Ganesan interviewed her husband, Jasprit Bumrah, at Headingley, Leeds. During the segment, she conveyed Cheteshwar Pujara's and Sunil Gavaskar's request to Bumrah.

In an earlier interview, Gavaskar and Pujara had urged Ganesan to ask the fast bowler to feature in all five Tests on the tour. You can watch the video below:

It is worth mentioning that Bumrah is expected to play just three out of the five Test matches due to workload management. He has been prone to injuries and sustained a back injury during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia earlier this year, which ruled him out of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India is set to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from July 2 to 6.

