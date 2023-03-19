"Twinkle twinkle Mitchell Starc, how I wonder what amazing you are!" - Fans react as the left-arm pacer bags fifer in 2nd IND vs AUS ODI

Australia's left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc came up with a sensational bowling spell in the side's second ODI of the series against India at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The speedster broke the back of the Indian batting lineup, dismissing big guns like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and KL Rahul early on. He returned to clean up Mohammed Siraj to complete his ninth five-wicket haul in ODI cricket.

Thanks to Starc's bowling exploits, Australia were able to fold India for just 117 runs. Notably, this is the Men in Blue's lowest-ever score in home ODIs against the Aussies.

Many fans took to social media, lauding Starc for his inspired spells. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Usman @King__Babar56 50 in 5 overs. Starc alone destroyed them on this flat wicket. What a bowler #CricketTwitter This was clearly a Flat pitch Look How Ozs bushing them all over the ground with ease50 in 5 overs. Starc alone destroyed them on this flat wicket. What a bowler #INDvsAUS This was clearly a Flat pitch Look How Ozs bushing them all over the ground with ease 🔥 50 in 5 overs. Starc alone destroyed them on this flat wicket. What a bowler #INDvsAUS #CricketTwitter

Nikhil Kumar @imnikkkhill @Hyprocus Starc's line and length becomes unplayable in a World Cup Year... already seen his lethal attack in 2015 and 2019🥹 @Hyprocus Starc's line and length becomes unplayable in a World Cup Year... already seen his lethal attack in 2015 and 2019🥹

Joshua Samaraweera @joshsamaraweera Mitchell Starc absolutely destroyed that Indian top order. Australia get India all out for 117. Woeful batting when the pitch was great to bat on Mitchell Starc absolutely destroyed that Indian top order. Australia get India all out for 117. Woeful batting when the pitch was great to bat on

GAUTAM @__gautamm @mufaddal_vohra It’s so overwhelming to see the Starc back with putting a 5 Wicket haul. The Australian Supremacy is finally coming. @mufaddal_vohra It’s so overwhelming to see the Starc back with putting a 5 Wicket haul. The Australian Supremacy is finally coming.

Praneeth @Venkatasai85 @HanuNews With starc in form even he cannot do anything @HanuNews With starc in form even he cannot do anything

Tarun @tarun_r5

#INDvsAUS Mitchell Starc becomes the hero for Australia yet again. An incredible 5 wicket haul to cement a victory for Aus in the 2nd Odi. One of the most lethal fast bowlers ever!! Mitchell Starc becomes the hero for Australia yet again. An incredible 5 wicket haul to cement a victory for Aus in the 2nd Odi. One of the most lethal fast bowlers ever!!#INDvsAUS

Kartik🔥 @KaiseAanaHuaaa Australia team Australia team without

With Mitchell Mitchell Starc

Starc Australia team Australia team without With Mitchell Mitchell Starc Starc https://t.co/B1O3leWHtO

Sreejit Soman 🇮🇳 @sreejithsoji "Starc Effect" at Vizag.....

Superb Bowling again by M.Starc.. "Starc Effect" at Vizag.....Superb Bowling again by M.Starc..

Hezza @Hezza7

Fast & many balls unplayable. @wwos Mitchell Starc is deadly when is bowling radar is on.Fast & many balls unplayable. @wwos Mitchell Starc is deadly when is bowling radar is on.Fast & many balls unplayable.

Krish Sheth @krishsheth2006 A World Cup Year & Michell Starc Picking Up His Form - Quite Alarming For Other's Teams.



The Beast Is Back to his best! A World Cup Year & Michell Starc Picking Up His Form - Quite Alarming For Other's Teams. The Beast Is Back to his best!

Notably, Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. Rohit Sharma and Co. struggled to get going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Virat Kohli (31) and Axar Patel (29*) were the only two Indian batters to have crossed the 20-run mark.

Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers, bagging five scalps. Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis were also impressive, picking up three and two wickets, respectively.

Mitchell Starc was exceptional with the ball in 1st ODI as well

Mitchell Starc has showcased stellar form in the first two ODIs of the ongoing three-match series. While Australia suffered a loss in the opening fixture, the fast bowler was praised by many for his fiery spell.

Australia set India a modest 189-run target in the first ODI in Mumbai. However, Starc made it tough for the Indian batters. He dismissed Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill early, giving his team a glimmer of hope.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



India: 16/3



#india #Australia #indvsaus #crickettwitter Mitchell Starc cleans up Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in the same over 🤯India: 16/3 Mitchell Starc cleans up Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in the same over 🤯India: 16/3 👀#india #Australia #indvsaus #crickettwitter https://t.co/O6rK3RzS7I

However, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja steadied the ship for the home team with an unbeaten partnership of 108 runs. Rahul came up with an important 75-run knock, whereas Jadeja chipped in with 45 runs, taking India to a five-wicket win.

Poll : 0 votes