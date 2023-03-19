"Twinkle twinkle Mitchell Starc, how I wonder what amazing you are!" - Fans react as the left-arm pacer bags fifer in 2nd IND vs AUS ODI

Australia's left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc came up with a sensational bowling spell in the side's second ODI of the series against India at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
The speedster broke the back of the Indian batting lineup, dismissing big guns like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and KL Rahul early on. He returned to clean up Mohammed Siraj to complete his ninth five-wicket haul in ODI cricket.
Thanks to Starc's bowling exploits, Australia were able to fold India for just 117 runs. Notably, this is the Men in Blue's lowest-ever score in home ODIs against the Aussies.
Many fans took to social media, lauding Starc for his inspired spells. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Notably, Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. Rohit Sharma and Co. struggled to get going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Virat Kohli (31) and Axar Patel (29*) were the only two Indian batters to have crossed the 20-run mark.
Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers, bagging five scalps. Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis were also impressive, picking up three and two wickets, respectively.
Mitchell Starc was exceptional with the ball in 1st ODI as well
Mitchell Starc has showcased stellar form in the first two ODIs of the ongoing three-match series. While Australia suffered a loss in the opening fixture, the fast bowler was praised by many for his fiery spell.
Australia set India a modest 189-run target in the first ODI in Mumbai. However, Starc made it tough for the Indian batters. He dismissed Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill early, giving his team a glimmer of hope.
However, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja steadied the ship for the home team with an unbeaten partnership of 108 runs. Rahul came up with an important 75-run knock, whereas Jadeja chipped in with 45 runs, taking India to a five-wicket win.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.