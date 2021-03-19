Twitterati roasts 'hypocrite' Jasprit Bumrah for using crackers during his wedding celebrations

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah faced the wrath of social media after he shared a few pictures from his wedding celebrations along with a 'thank you' message for fans and well-wishers.

In one of the pictures, guests at the wedding celebrations were seen lighting crackers on either side of Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan as the couple walked through the middle. While many found this adorable, some termed Bumrah a 'hypocrite' for not following what he preached.

Jasprit Bumrah's wedding celebrations

This comes in the context of a tweet that Jasprit Bumrah put up during Diwali in 2017. Back then, he urged everyone to avoid crackers.

"Diwali celebration at home! Wishing everyone a very Happy and a prosperous Diwali! #saynotocrackers," he had tweeted back then.

Diwali celebration at home! 🎆 Wishing everyone a very Happy and a prosperous Diwali!💥🎆💥#saynotocrackers pic.twitter.com/koCbYkLJ4I — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 19, 2017

People on Twitter absolutely lashed out at the cricketer for this act. Here are some reactions:

Apni shadi ke din bhool kyu gy?

Next time apna ye gyaan dene se pehle divorce kr lena. pic.twitter.com/Jv5Y4DYA2f — Dheeraj Nagar (@Dheeraj__Nagar) March 19, 2021

Dont fall for idiotic cricketers, to hell with their environment

"Celebrate HOLI with WATER"

"Celebrate Diwali with crackers"



Meet Ranaram Bishnoi (80) from Jodhpur, who is on a mission to turn sand dunes green since 50 years and has planted more then 27,000 trees till now. pic.twitter.com/lzqMBCET0j — VSingh Monas (@vinitasingh28) March 19, 2021

Advertisement

Say no to Crackers for diwali

But celebrate married reception with crackers

So much hypocrisy pic.twitter.com/pszARJuZ5U — पीयूष शर्मा 🇮🇳(साैरभ) (@SharmaPiyush96) March 19, 2021

Congratulations Champ

But, #saynotocrackers only for Diwali not for your marriage.

To much hypocrisy 🙄 pic.twitter.com/i7Z59psxeD — मयंक शर्मा (@Indian_chatter) March 19, 2021

Ye pathake kya oxygen wale hai kya bhai .. saara chutiyapa bas humare liye ?? pic.twitter.com/CTZ0j8CihJ — Gaurav Kushwah (@grvkush) March 19, 2021

Advertisement

your crackers no pollution

our crackers pollution pollution

height of hypocrisy.... pic.twitter.com/EVMW5zNBxI — pawan sharma (@drdose_) March 19, 2021

Bhai galat photo share krgya, that’s the consequence of not meaning what you say, you followed the trend during diwali and it’s obvious that you forgot coz that’s not your own opinion. Be true to yourself. — sunanjita (@sunanjita1) March 19, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan grateful for all the love and wishes received

Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan on March 15. Immediately after the couple broke the news on social media, they received lots of love and wishes.

In the tweet, where Bumrah shared the aforementioned picture, he expressed his gratitude towards the couple's well-wishers.

"The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you," he wrote in that tweet.

Advertisement

The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/dhWH918Ytu — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 19, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action since the third Test against England last month, is likely to return to the field towards the end of this month for the IPL.

According to InsideSport, the pacer will reach Mumbai in the last week of March and will immediately undergo his week-long quarantine before flying to Chennai.

His other Mumbai Indians (MI) teammates, who are currently playing in the series against England, will fly directly to Chennai since they are already in a bio-bubble.

Mumbai Indians will be playing their first game of IPL 2021, which also happens to be the tournament opener, against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 9.