Twitterati roasts 'hypocrite' Jasprit Bumrah for using crackers during his wedding celebrations

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah faced the wrath of social media after he shared a few pictures from his wedding celebrations along with a 'thank you' message for fans and well-wishers.
In one of the pictures, guests at the wedding celebrations were seen lighting crackers on either side of Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan as the couple walked through the middle. While many found this adorable, some termed Bumrah a 'hypocrite' for not following what he preached.
This comes in the context of a tweet that Jasprit Bumrah put up during Diwali in 2017. Back then, he urged everyone to avoid crackers.
"Diwali celebration at home! Wishing everyone a very Happy and a prosperous Diwali! #saynotocrackers," he had tweeted back then.
People on Twitter absolutely lashed out at the cricketer for this act. Here are some reactions:
Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan grateful for all the love and wishes received
Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan on March 15. Immediately after the couple broke the news on social media, they received lots of love and wishes.
In the tweet, where Bumrah shared the aforementioned picture, he expressed his gratitude towards the couple's well-wishers.
"The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you," he wrote in that tweet.
Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action since the third Test against England last month, is likely to return to the field towards the end of this month for the IPL.
According to InsideSport, the pacer will reach Mumbai in the last week of March and will immediately undergo his week-long quarantine before flying to Chennai.
His other Mumbai Indians (MI) teammates, who are currently playing in the series against England, will fly directly to Chennai since they are already in a bio-bubble.
Mumbai Indians will be playing their first game of IPL 2021, which also happens to be the tournament opener, against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 9.