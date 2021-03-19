"The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical" - Jasprit Bumrah on his grand wedding celebrations

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has described the last few days of his life as 'absolutely magical'. The Ahmedabad-born cricketer got married to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan on March 15th.

The dreamy wedding took place in Goa earlier this week and was largely restricted to friends and family members. The celebrations have continued and Jasprit Bumrah thanked everyone for their love and greetings.

"The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you," Bumrah wrote on Twitter.

Sanjana Ganesan also took to social media to mention that the couple have been overwhelmed by all the love they have received.

"Overwhelmed by all the love we’ve been showered with over the last few days. We’ve been reading all your messages and wishes with the biggest smiles on our faces! Thank you," wrote Ganesan.

Jasprit Bumrah to miss the three-match ODI series against England

Jasprit Bumrah, who decided to take a break from the game after the 3rd Test against England while citing 'personal reasons', is set to also miss the three-match ODI series.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to the ODI squad after a break and is expected to spearhead the bowling attack. The likes of Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj have also been called-up in Bumrah's absence. T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur are the other two pace bowling options available for Team India.

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, W Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur. — BCCI (@BCCI) March 19, 2021

Bumrah has not participated in the ongoing T20I series and is likely to return for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bumrah represents the Mumbai Indians (MI) and has been the backbone of the side in recent seasons.

With MI aiming for a hat-trick of titles this year, Bumrah will have a massive role to play in the upcoming edition of the tournament. He has picked up 109 wickets so far in his 92-match career and was the second-highest wicket-taker last season with 27 wickets in 15 games.

The Mumbai Indians will play the tournament opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai on April 9th.