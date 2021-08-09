"Australian cricket hasn't been the same since Gabba" -Twitterati roasts the Aussies after they register their lowest ever T20 total against Bangladesh

The Australian cricket team suffered a humiliating defeat in the final T20I of the series against Bangladesh on Monday. Bangladesh skittled them out for just 62 runs in their chase of 123 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Courtesy of the victory, Bangladesh bagged the 5-match series by a 4-1 margin.
62 is the lowest total for Australia in the shortest format of cricket. It is also the first instance of them losing any international cricket series against the Bangladesh side. In Australia's defense, many star players were absent from the tour. The likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Aaron Finch did not participate in the series.
The relentless Bangladesh side performed exceptionally well against the Mathew Wade-led Australian side to register their first-ever series win against the Aussies. Cricket fans took notice of this and slammed the Australian team for not performing in the series.
Twitterati reactions to the Australian team registering their lowest-ever T20I total against Bangladesh:
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the second player to pick up 100 wickets in men's cricket
Shakib Al Hasan scripted history and became only the second person to pick up more than 100 T20I wickets. Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga was the first men's cricketer to achieve the feat.
Earlier in the day, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first on a slow and turning track. None of the batsmen scored substantially and most chipped in with scores of around 15 to help the home side reach 122/8. Mohammad Naim (23) was the top scorer for the team. Nathan Ellis (2/16) and Dan Christian (2/17) were the top performers for Australia in the bowling department.
In reply, Australia got bundled for 62 in just 13.4 overs. Matthew Wade (22) and Ben McDermott (17) were the only batters to reach double digits. Shakib Al Hasan (4/9) spun a web around the Aussies batsman and ended up with a magnificent four-wicket haul. Mohammad Saifuddin (3/12) also bowled a brilliant spell in to support Shakib Al Hasan.