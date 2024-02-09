U-19 World Cup 2024 Final: Date, venue, and timing in IST

After 40 matches, India and Australia have emerged as the two finalists of the U-19 World Cup 2024. The Men in Blue booked their place in the summit clash by getting the better of South Africa by two wickets in the first semifinal at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Tuesday, February 6. On the other hand, the Aussies staved off a tough challenge from Pakistan, registering a one-wicket win in the second semifinal at the same venue on February 8.

India won the toss and opted to bowl first in their semifinal against South Africa. Raj Limbani claimed three wickets and Musheer Khan two as the Men in Blue held the Proteas to 244/7 in their 50 overs. Opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius top-scored for South Africa with 76, while Richard Seletswane contributed 64. In the chase, India lost four for 32 before Sachin Dhas (96) and skipper Uday Saharan (81) lifted them with a 171-run stand for the fifth wicket.

In the second semi-final of the U-19 World Cup 2024, Australia sneaked home to a close win over Pakistan. The Aussies bowled first in the knockout clash and held Pakistan to 179 in 48.5 overs as Tom Straker claimed 6/24.

Harry Dixon (50) and Oliver Peake (49) played key knocks for Australia as the chasing side got home in 49.1 overs despite Ali Raza’s 4/34.

When and where will the U-19 World Cup 2024 Final be held?

The U-19 World Cup 2024 Final will be played between India and Australia at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday, February 11. The summit clash will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

India will be featuring in their fifth consecutive final in the competition and ninth overall. As for Australia, they have lifted the trophy three times, the last occasion being in 2010. They have also been runners-up twice.

Incidentally, Australia went down to India in both the finals that they lost in the U-19 World Cup. The Men in Blue beat the Aussies by six wickets in Townsville in the 2012 final. Skipper Unmukt Chand starred with 111* off 130 balls as India chased down a target of 226 in 47.4 overs, with six wickets in hand.

The Indians also hammered the Australians by eight wickets at Mount Maunganui in the 2018 U-19 World Cup final. Manjot Kalra scored an unbeaten 101* off 102 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes, and guided a chase of 217. The Men in Blue eased past the target in 38.5 overs.

