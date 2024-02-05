U-19 World Cup 2024 semifinals: Schedule, venues, and timings in IST

Following the conclusion of the Super Six stage in the ICC Men's U-19 World Cup 2024, the knockout matches will begin with the semifinals, starting on Tuesday, February 6. India, South Africa, Australia and Pakistan have qualified for the knockouts of the 2024 U-19 World Cup.

India claimed the summit of Group 1 in the Super Six round, winning both their matches by handsome margins. In their first Super Six clash, they beat New Zealand by a whopping 214 runs. Sent into bat by the Kiwis, Team India put up 295/8 on the board as Musheer Khan smashed 131. Saumy Pandey then claimed four wickets as New Zealand were skittled out for 81 in 28.1 overs.

In their second Super Six match of the U-19 World Cup 2024, the Men in Blue registered another crushing win over Nepal to maintain their unbeaten run in the ICC event. India batted first in the game and put up 297/5 on the board courtesy of tons from Sachin Dhas (116) and skipper Uday Saharan (100). Saumy Pandey then claimed another four-fer as Nepal were held to 165/9.

Pakistan was the other team to qualify from Group 1, winning both their Super Six matches against Ireland and Bangladesh respectively. Australia and South Africa progressed from Group 2 by finishing as the top two sides after the Super Six round.

Who will meet whom in the U-19 World Cup 2024 semifinals?

India will face South Africa in the first semifinal of the U-19 World Cup 2024 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Tuesday, February 6. Australia will meet Pakistan in the second semifinal at the same venue on Thursday, February 8.

The winners of the two semifinals will clash in the final in Benoni on Sunday, February 11.

Below is the ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semifinal lineup:

February 6: India vs South Africa, 1st semifinal, Willowmoore Park, Benoni (1:30 PM IST)

February 8: Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd semifinal, Willowmoore Park, Benoni (1:30 PM IST)

February 11: Final (Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2), Willowmoore Park, Benoni (1:30 PM IST)

