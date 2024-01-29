U-19 World Cup 2024 Super Six round: Schedule, venues, and timings in IST

Following the conclusion of the group matches, the ICC Men's U-19 World Cup 2024 will now enter its next stage - the Super Six round. A total of 12 teams have qualified for the Super Six round, which begins on January 30, on the basis of their performance in group stage.

The top three teams from each of the four groups in the first stage of the competition will feature in the Super Six round. The sides that have qualified from Group A and Group D will be part of one group, while the nations that have made it from Group B and Group C will compete in the second group in the Super Six stage.

India, Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Nepal have made it to the Super Six round from Groups A and D, while South Africa, England, West Indies, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe have secured qualification from Groups B and C. Significantly, each side will carry forward the points and NRR they earned against fellow Super Six qualifying teams in the previous round.

USA, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland, who failed to progress to the Super Six round, will battle it out in the playoffs for the last four places.

U-19 World Cup 2024 Super Six Schedule: List of fixtures

Below is the schedule for the Super Six stage of the ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024.

January 30

India v New Zealand in Bloemfontein, Group 1, (1:30 PM IST)

Sri Lanka v West Indies in Kimberley, Group 2, (1:30 PM IST)

Pakistan v Ireland in Potchefstroom, Group 1 (1:30 PM IST)

January 31

Nepal v Bangladesh in Bloemfontein, Group 1 (1:30 PM IST)

Australia v England in Kimberley, Group 2 (1:30 PM IST)

Zimbabwe v South Africa in Potchefstroom, Group 2 (1:30 PM IST)

February 2

India v Nepal in Bloemfontein, Group 1 (1:30 PM IST)

West Indies v Australia in Kimberley, Group 2 (1:30 PM IST)

South Africa v Sri Lanka in Potchefstroom, Group 2 (1:30 PM IST)

February 3

Pakistan v Bangladesh in Benoni, Group 1 (1:30 PM IST)

New Zealand v Ireland in Bloemfontein, Group 1 (1:30 PM IST)

England v Zimbabwe in Potchefstroom, Group 2 (1:30 PM IST)

The top two teams from the two Super Six groups will progress to the semi-final round. The semi-finals will be held on February 6 and 8, with the final to be played on February 11. All the three knockout matches will be played in Benoni.

