U19 Men's Quadrangular Series 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after India A vs India B (Updated) ft. Rudra Mayur Patel and Edward Jack

India U19 A faced India U19 B in the fifth match of the U19 Men’s Quadrangular Series 2023. In the sixth match, England U19 squared off against Bangladesh U19. Both games were high-scoring affairs and fans witnessed close contests on Friday.

In the fifth match, England U19 were asked to bat first and they finished their innings on 322/9, thanks to a brilliant ton from Hamza Shaikh (126). In reply, the Bangladesh U19 batters got starts but a lack of big partnerships resulted in them getting all out on 309 in the last over, losing the game by 13 runs.

India U19 B posted a mammoth 375 on the board against India U19 A, thanks to sensational tons from Rudra Patel (164) and Sachin Dhas (135). In reply, Aravelly Avanish (163 off 93 balls) hit a quickfire ton which helped them ace the chase in 46.3 overs with two wickets in hand.

U19 Men’s Quadrangular Series 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Rudra Mayur Patel 3 3 1 318 164 159 278 114.38 1 2 38 11 2 Md Ashiqur Rahman Shibli 3 3 - 197 135 65.67 204 96.56 1 1 18 7 3 Hamza Shaikh 3 3 - 176 126 58.67 163 107.97 1 0 18 7 4 Aravelly Avanish 3 2 - 174 163 87 102 170.58 1 0 13 12 5 S S Dhas 3 3 - 169 135 56.33 154 109.74 1 0 15 7 6 Adarsh Singh 3 3 - 131 67 43.67 161 81.36 0 1 15 0 7 Vaibhav Suryavanshi 3 3 - 128 75 42.67 123 98.37 0 1 13 4 8 Luc Benkenstein 3 3 - 121 69 40.33 123 98.37 0 1 13 4 9 Noah Thain 2 2 - 120 88 60 173 69.36 0 1 8 2 10 Murugan Abhishek 3 2 1 116 81 116 83 139.75 0 1 11 3

Rudra Mayur Patel of India U19 B has retained his top position in the most runs list after the conclusion of match six. Opening the batting, he scored 164 off 134 balls against India U19 A in the sixth game. He has now taken his runs tally to 318 in three games and sits at the top of the list.

Md Ashiqur Rahman Shibli continues to sit at the second position in the list of most runs in the U19 Men’s Quadrangular Series 2023. The Bangladesh U19 opener scored 62 off 72 balls against England U19. He now has scored 197 runs in three games and follows Patel.

Hamza Shaikh of England U19 has stormed into the top three after his scintillating ton against Bangladesh U19. He hit 14 boundaries and five maximums to score 126 off 119 balls while batting at number four. Shaikh has 176 runs in three games and sits at the third spot in the most runs list.

Aravelly Avanish of India U19 A has jumped to the fourth spot following his outstanding hundred against India U19 B. He hit 12 boundaries and as many maximums to score 163 off 93 balls. Now he has 174 runs in three games.

SS Dhas of India U19 B follows Avanish in the most runs list. He has scored 169 runs in three outings and has moved to the fifth position in the most runs list.

U19 Men’s Quadrangular Series 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Naman Tiwari 2 2 15.2 69 7 5 9.86 4.5 13.14 - 1 - 2 Md Iqbal Hasan Emon 2 2 17.3 92 7 4 13.14 5.25 15 1 - 3 3 Edward Jack 3 3 21.3 178 7 5 25.42 8.27 18.42 0 1 2 4 Prem 2 2 14.4 98 6 3 16.33 6.68 14.66 0 0 - 5 P Vignesh 3 3 29 146 6 3 24.33 5.03 29 - - - 6 Jayant Goyat 2 2 15 72 5 4 14.4 4.8 18 1 - - 7 Musheer Khan 3 3 28 109 5 3 21.8 3.89 33.6 - - 1 8 Maruf Mridha 3 3 21 145 5 3 29 6.9 25.2 - - - 9 Arshin Kulkarni 3 2 12 73 4 3 18.25 6.08 18 - - - 10 Mitchell Killeen 1 1 8 56 3 3 18.66 7 16 - - -

Naman Tiwari of India U19 A continues to the top the most wickets chart after the conclusion of match six. Tiwari has picked up seven wickets in two games and sits at the top with an average of 9.85.

Md Iqbal Hasan Emon of Bangladesh U19 grabbed four wickets against England U19 on Friday and has jumped to the second spot in the most wickets list. He now has seven wickets to his name and has moved to the second position from fifth after averaging 13.14 with the ball.

Edward Jack of England U19 picked up a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh U19. He has stormed into the top three in the most wickets chart on the following of his match-winning performance.

Prem of India U19 B has moved up to the fourth spot from eighth position after taking three wickets against India U19 A on Friday. P Vignesh also has three wickets and he follows Prem after having an average of 24.33 as compared to Prem’s average of 16.33.