U19 Men's Quadrangular Series 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after India B vs Bangladesh (Updated) ft. Ashiqur Rahman Shibli and Iqbal Hasan Emon

On the second day of the U19 Men’s Quadrangular Series 2023, India A Under-19 faced England Under-19 in the first game, while India B Under-19 took on Bangladesh Under-19 in the second match.

England won the toss and elected to bowl against India A. Uday Pratap Saharan and Digvijay Patil scored a half-century each for India A and took the team’s total to 293 runs. Farhan Ahmed and Eddie Jack took two wickets each for England.

England were bundled out for 247 runs in 48.1 overs and lost the match by 46 runs. Jaydn Denly was the highest scorer for the team, with 50 runs off 68 deliveries. Arshin Kulkarni was the pick of the bowlers for India A and took three wickets for 46 runs in seven overs.

Bangladesh elected to bowl after winning the toss against India B. The India B openers Rudra Mayur Patel and Vaibhav Suryavanshi added 122 runs for the first wicket. But the other batters failed to capitalize on the momentum, and India B could only make 243 runs. Iqbal Hasan Emon was the most economical bowler for Bangladesh, with three wickets for 30 runs in 7.3 overs.

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli became the first batter to score a century in the series. He made 135 runs off 131 deliveries. Rizwan Chowdhury made 85 runs off 109 deliveries. They helped Bangladesh reach 244 runs in 43.5 overs with seven wickets in hand.

U19 Men's Quadrangular Series 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Rudra Mayur Patel 2 2 1 154 90 154 144 106.94 - 2 3 22 2 Ashiqur Rahman Shibli 2 2 - 135 135 67.5 132 102.27 1 - 5 12 3 Vaibhav Suryavanshi 2 2 - 128 75 64 121 105.79 - 2 7 12 4 Adarsh Singh 2 2 - 104 67 52 131 79.39 - 1 - 11 5 Luc Benkenstein"}">Luc Benkenstein 2 2 - 99 69 49.5 107 92.52 - 1 4 9 6 Rizwan Chowdhury 2 2 1 86 85 86 119 72.27 - 1 2 4 7 Arshin Kulkarni 2 2 1 82 77 82 105 78.1 - 1 2 8 8 Uday Pratap Saharan 2 2 1 71 57 71 85 83.53 - 1 - 8 9 Sebastian Morgan 2 2 1 53 33 53 66 80.3 - - 2 3 10 Digvijay Patil 2 1 - 51 51 51 50 102 - 1 - 5

Rudra Mayur Patel is still the leading run-scorer in the series. He has made 154 runs in two games at a strike rate of 106.94 and has scored two half-centuries.

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli has reached second place on this list of batters with the most runs. He has 135 runs to his name.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has scored 128 runs in two games at a strike rate of 105.79. He has jumped two placed up to the third spot.

Adarsh Singh is still in the fourth place and has scored 104 runs. He has a half-century to his name and has a batting strike rate of 79.39.

Luc Benkenstein was in third place at the end of the first day. He is now in the fifth position and has made 99 runs in two games at a strike rate of 92.52.

U19 Men's Quadrangular Series 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Naman Tiwari 2 2 15.2 69 7 5/33 9.86 4.5 13.14 - 1 - 2 Musheer Khan 2 2 18 52 5 3/25 10.4 2.89 21.6 - - 3 3 Jayanth Goyat 2 2 15 72 5 4/34 14.4 4.8 18 1 - 2 4 Arshin Kulkarni 2 2 12 73 4 3/46 18.25 6.08 18 - - - 5 Iqbal Hasan Emon 1 1 7.3 30 3 3/30 10 4 15 - - - 6 P Vignesgh 2 2 20 85 3 2/38 28.33 4.25 40 - - - 7 Luc Benkenstein 2 2 17 94 3 2/47 31.33 5.53 34 - - 1 8 Prem 1 1 5.1 38 3 3/38 12.67 7.35 10.33 - - - 9 Jaydn Denly 2 2 16 72 2 1/28 36 4.5 48 - - - 10 Karthick Manikandan 2 2 19 88 2 1/37 44 4.63 57 - - -

Naman Tiwari has taken seven wickets in two games at an average of 9.86. He is still in first place on this list of leading wicket-takers.

Musheer Khan has jumped from third place to second after his bowling performance on Wednesday. He has picked five wickets in two matches at an average of 10.40.

Jayanth Goyat has slipped one place down to third. He has also picked five wickets in two games at an economy of 4.80.

Arshin Kulkarni has jumped from 8th place to 4th after taking three wickets on Wednesday. He has four taken wickets so far at an average of 18.25.

Iqbal Hasan Emon played his first game of the series on Wednesday. He took three wickets for 30 runs in 7.3 overs and is now the fifth-highest wicket-taker.