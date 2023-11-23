U19 Men's Quadrangular Series 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after India B vs Bangladesh (Updated) ft. Rudra Mayur Patel and Dhanush Gowda

India A faced England in the ninth game of the U19 Men's Quadrangular Series 2023 on Wednesday, November 22, at the Dr. Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground in Vijayawada. In the tenth game, India B locked horns against Bangladesh at the CP Ground in Mulapadu.

India A won the toss against England and elected to bowl. Captain Ben McKinney scored 56 off 57 and was the highest scorer for the team. No other batter scored more than 30 as they were bowled out for 142 in 27.5 overs.

Saumy Pandey took four wickets for 11 runs in 2.5 overs and was the pick of the bowlers. Aradhya Shukla and Abhishek Murugan took two wickets apiece, while Musheer Khan and Sanyog Shyam Bhagwat picked up one wicket each for India A.

India A struggled initially and lost two wickets for 38. Digvijay Patil, though, played a solid knock of 57 off 74 to help India A romp home in 28.2 overs.

India B, meanwhile, elected to bowl after winning the toss against Bangladesh Under-19. Only three batters made a double-digit score for Bangladesh, who were bowled out for 116 in 23.1 overs in the U19 Men's Quadrangular Series game.

Dhanush Gowda bowled well, taking five wickets for 32 runs in 7.1 overs. Nishanth-S picked four wickets, while Prem Divakar dismissed one batter. Rudra Mayur Patel continued his dream by piling up another half-century. He remained unbeaten on 89 off 54 as India B won by seven wickets in 15.3 overs.

U19 Men's Quadrangular Series 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 RM Patel (IBU19) 5 5 2 489 164 163 413 118.4 1 4 65 16 2 SS Dhas (IBU19) 5 5 1 287 135 71.75 247 116.19 2 - 22 15 3 Hamza Shaikh (ENG19) 5 5 0 262 126 52.4 227 115.41 1 1 24 14 4 Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (BD19) 5 5 0 239 135 47.8 263 90.87 1 1 24 8 5 Adarsh Singh (IAU19) 5 5 0 230 92 46 243 94.65 - 2 24 5 6 Aravelly Avanish (IAU19) 4 3 1 195 163 97.5 119 163.86 1 - 15 12 7 NRM Thain (ENG19) 4 4 0 184 88 46 253 72.72 - 2 14 2 8 LM Benkenstein (ENG19) 5 5 1 173 69 43.25 165 104.84 - 1 17 7 9 V Suryavanshi (IBU19) 5 5 0 169 75 33.8 189 89.41 - 2 15 8 10 Ahrar Amin (BD19) 5 5 1 156 66 39 174 89.65 - 2 15 6

Rudra Mayur Patel has been miles ahead of other batters in the U19 Men's Quadrungular Series run-scoring charts. He has made 489 runs in five games at an average of 163.

Sachin Dhas and Hamza Shaikh are in the next two positions. Dhas has made 287 runs in five innings, while Shaikh has scored 262 runs at an average of 52.40.

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli and Adarsh Singh have swapped places with each other and are in the next two places. Rahman has made 239 runs in five games at an average of 47.80, while Singh has 230 runs at an average of 46.

U19 Men's Quadrangular Series 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Musheer Khan (IAU19) 5 5 44 164 10 4/31 16.4 3.72 26.4 1 - 4 2 N Tiwari (IAU19) 3 3 23.2 120 9 5/33 13.33 5.14 15.55 - 1 - 3 P Vignesh (IBU19) 5 4 39 211 8 3/61 26.37 5.41 29.25 - - - 4 EV Jack (ENG19) 4 4 25.3 229 8 5/57 28.62 8.98 19.12 - 1 - 5 SK Pandey (IAU19) 5 5 41.5 233 8 4/11 29.12 5.56 31.37 1 - 2 6 P Devkar (IBU19) 3 3 21.4 130 7 3/38 18.57 6 18.57 - - 1 7 Iqbal Hossain Emmon (BD19) 3 3 25.3 147 7 4/62 21 5.76 21.85 1 - - 8 J Goyat (IBU19) 3 3 25 142 6 4/34 23.66 5.68 25 1 - 2 9 DR Gowda (IBU19) 3 3 24.1 145 6 5/32 24.16 6 24.16 - 1 - 10 Maruf Mridha (BD19) 4 4 25 173 6 3/71 28.83 6.92 25 - - 1

Musheer Khan picked up one wicket in his recent outing on Wednesday to become the leading wicket-taker of the U19 Men's Quadrangular Series 2023. He has picked 10 wickets in five games at an average of 16.40.

Naman Tiwari has slipped to second place with nine wickets at a bowling average of 13.33. P Vignesh and Eddie Jack are third and fourth respectively with eight wickets apiece.

Saumy Pandey took four wickets in his last outing, which has taken his tally to eight to move to fifth place.