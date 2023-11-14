U19 Men's Quadrangular Series 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after England U19 vs India U19 B, Match 2

The U19 Men’s Quadrangular Series 2023 started on Monday (November 13) with two games taking place on Day 1.

India under-19 A defeated Bangladesh under-19 by nine wickets in the first match of the tournament. Meanwhile, India under-19 B overcame the challenge of England under-19 and won by seven wickets in Match 2.

India B have jumped to first place with their win over England. The former have a Net Run Rate of +3.555. India A, on the other hand, are in second place with two points and a Net Run Rate of +2.314.

Bangladesh and England are in third and fourth place, respectively. Bangladesh have a Net Run Rate of -2.314, while England have a Net Run Rate of -3.555.

India U19 A and India U19 B register victories in opening encounters

India U19 A chased down the target of 160 runs against Bangladesh U19 in just 29.4 overs with nine wickets in hand. Bangladesh U19 were bundled out for 159 runs in 37.1 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Ariful Islam top-scored for Bangladesh under-19 with 43 runs off 57 deliveries. Md Shihab James also played a fine knock, scoring 32 runs off 53 deliveries. Naman Tiwari finished with five wickets for 33 runs in 8.1 overs and won the Player of the Match award.

Arshin Kulkarni and Adarsh Singh starred with the bat for India under-19 A and scored half-centuries. Arshin made 77* runs off 93 deliveries and finished the game for the team.

In the second match of the tournament, England under-19 won the toss against India under-19 B and elected to bat. The decision didn’t go in their favor as they lost five wickets for just 39 runs.

Luc Benkenstein played a crucial knock of 69 runs off 67 deliveries. Noah Thain (32) and Sebastian Morgan (33) also made decent contributions with the bat. They helped England post 201/10 on the board in 43.1 overs.

Jayant Goyat and Prem played a significant role with the ball for India B. Goyat took four wickets, while Prem picked up three scalps.

India under-19 B’s openers, Rudra Patel and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, provided a fast start for the team and had a partnership of 112 runs for the first wicket. Patel remained unbeaten on 90 runs off 77 deliveries and helped the team win the game by seven wickets in 26.4 overs.