U19 Men's Quadrangular Series 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India U19 A vs India U19 B, Match 6

The fifth match of the U19 Men’s Quadrangular One Day Series 2023 was played between India U19 A and India U19 B. It was a high-scoring affair, where India U19 A emerged victorious. The sixth match saw England U19 beat Bangladesh U19 to register their first win of the tournament.

With the win over India U19 B, India U19 A registered their third consecutive win and have retained their top position in the points table, with six points.

India U19 B suffered their first loss of the Quadrangular series. They now have two points under their belt and are placed second in the standings. They have a net run rate of +0.609 and pip Bangladesh U19 who also have two points to their name and a net run rate of -0.664.

England U19 are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They grabbed their first win on Friday and have opened their account. They have two points under their belt and sit in fourth position, with a net run rate of -1.214.

India U19 A retain their top position after three wins on the trot

In the sixth match, India U19 B were asked to bat first. Rudra Patel (164) and Sachin Dhas (135) hit brilliant tons to help them post 375 runs. India U19 A picked up five wickets in total, with Murugan Abhishek finishing with two wickets.

In reply, India U19 A were struggling at 95/5 before Aravelly Rao played an outstanding knock. He scored 163 off just 93 balls and with contributions from Abhishek (81), they chased down the mammoth total in the 47th over, with two wickets in hand.

Prem and P Vignesh picked up three wickets each for India U19 B but it wasn’t enough as they failed to hold their nerves and finished on the losing side. With this win, India U19 A registered their third straight win of the tournament and have retained their top spot in the points table.

In the sixth game of the U19 Men’s Quadrangular One Day Series 2023, England U19 beat Bangladesh U19 in a nail-biting contest. England U19 were asked to bat first and they posted 322 on the board, thanks to a wonderful ton from Hamza Shaikh (126) and a fifty from Noah Thain (88). Iqbal Hasan Emon grabbed a four-fer for Bangladesh U19.

Chasing a mammoth total, Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (62) gave them a solid start but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Parvez Rahman Jibon played a sensational cameo of 60 off 39 balls lower down the order but it wasn’t enough as they fell short by 13 runs.

Eddie Jack bowled beautifully for England U19, returning with 5/57 in 8.3 overs. Mitchell Killeen also picked up three scalps as it helped England U19 defend the total successfully.