Two matches took place on the first day of the U19 Men's Quadrangular Series 2023. In the first game, India Under 19 A faced Bangladesh Under 19. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat and were bundled out for just 159 runs in 37.1 overs. Ariful Islam finished as the highest scorer, with 43 runs off 57 deliveries.

Naman Tiwari was the pick of the bowlers for India, with five wickets for 33 runs in 8.1 overs. Musheer Khan took three wickets, while Saumy Kumar Pandey and Arshin Kulkarni picked one wicket each.

Adarsh Singh and Arshin Kulkarni, the India A openers, provided a solid start to the team and added 136 runs for the first wicket. India chased down the target of 160 runs in 29.4 overs with nine wickets in hand. Naman won the Player of the Match award for his outstanding bowling performance.

In the second game, England Under 19 locked horns with India Under 19 B and elected to bat first after winning the toss. England lost their first five wickets for just 39 runs, and the first three batters were dismissed for a duck.

Noah Thain and Luc Benkenstein added 61 runs off 55 deliveries for the seventh wicket. England were bundled out for 201 runs in 43.1 overs. Jayant Goyat took four wickets for India.

In the chase, Rudra Patel and Vaibhav Suryavanshi added 112 runs for the first wicket. India B lost two more wickets when they reached 169 runs, but Rudra held on to one end.

India won the game in just 26.4 overs with seven wickets in hand. Rudra scored an unbeaten 90 runs off 77 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

U19 Men's Quadrangular Series 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Rudra Patel 1 1 1 90 90 - 77 116.88 - 1 11 2 2 Arshin Kulkarni 1 1 1 77 93 - 67 82.8 - 1 7 2 3 Luc Benkenstein 1 1 - 69 69 69 67 102.99 - 1 7 3 4 Adarsh Singh 1 1 - 67 67 67 75 89.33 - 1 7 - 5 Vaibhav Suryavanshi 1 1 - 53 53 53 43 123.26 - 1 6 3 6 Ariful Islam 1 2 - 43 43 43 57 75.44 - - 7 - 7 Sebastian Morgan 1 1 1 33 33 33 53 62.26 - - 2 - 8 Md Shihab James 1 1 - 32 32 33 53 60.38 - - 3 - 9 Noah Thain 1 1 - 32 32 32 60 53.33 - - 1 - 10 Hamza Shaikh 1 1 - 28 28 28 21 133.33 - - 4 1

Rudra Patel scored an unbeaten 90 runs off 77 deliveries for India B and helped them chase the target of 202 runs. He is the highest run-scorer after the first day of the series.

Arshin Kulkarni, who opened the innings for India A, scored 77 runs off 93 deliveries. He hit seven fours and two sixes in his innings and is second on this list of highest run-scorers.

Luc Benkenstein was the reason England managed to cross the 200-run mark against India B. He made 69 runs off 67 deliveries, including seven boundaries and three sixes.

Adarsh Singh opened the innings for India A alongside Arshin Kulkarni. His innings of 67 runs off 75 deliveries helped him reach the fourth position on this list of batters with the most runs in the series.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi had the highest strike rate among the batters who made a half-century on the first day of the series. Vaibhav scored 53 runs off 43 deliveries, including six boundaries and three sixes.

U19 Men's Quadrangular Series 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Naman Tiwari 1 1 8.1 33 5 5/33 6.6 4.04 9.8 - 1 - 2 Jayant Goyat 1 1 8 34 4 4/34 8.5 4.25 12 1 - 1 3 Musheer Khan 1 1 8 25 3 3/25 8.33 3.12 16 - - - 4 Prem Devkar 1 1 5.1 38 3 3/38 12.66 7.35 10.33 - - - 5 P Vignesh 1 1 10 38 2 2/38 19 3.8 30 - - - 6 Luc Benkenstein 1 1 7 47 2 2/47 23.5 6.71 21 - - 1 7 Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby 1 1 6.4 26 1 1/26 26 3.9 40 - - - 8 Arshin Kulkarni 1 1 5 27 1 1/27 27 5.4 30 - - - 9 Jaydn Denly 1 1 6 28 1 1/28 28 4.66 36 - - - 10 V S Karthick Manikandan 1 1 10 37 1 1/37 37 3.7 60 - - -

Naman Tiwari picked five wickets for 33 runs in 8.1 overs for India A and finished as the leading wicket-taker on the first day. He conceded just three boundaries, and no batter managed to score more than 10 runs against him.

Jayant Goyat was one of the three bowlers who bowled a maiden over in the first two games. He dismissed four English batters and gave away 34 runs in his eight overs. Goyat is second on this list of bowlers with the most wickets.

Musheer Khan picked three wickets for India A and gave away just 25 runs in eight overs. He took the wicket of Ariful Islam, who was the highest scorer for Bangladesh in the first game of the day.

Prem bowled 5.1 overs against England and picked up three wickets for 38 runs. He had the highest economy among all the six bowlers used by India B against England.

P Vignesh was one of the two bowlers who completed his quota of 10 overs for India B. He dismissed two English batters and conceded just 38 runs.