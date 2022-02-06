Bawa’s all-round brilliance, Sindhu’s fifty lead India to 4-wicket triumph in U19 World Cup 2022 final against England

Raj Bawa came up with a brilliant all-round show while Nishant Sindhu hit an unbeaten 50 under pressure as India defeated England by four wickets in the U19 World Cup 2022 final in Antigua.

The triumph came in emphatic fashion as Dinesh Bana (13*) walloped James Sales for consecutive sixes in the 48th over. However, it was a tense fight throughout the chase of 190. India managed to keep their noses slightly ahead and the end result was a fair reflection of how the final panned out.

After Bawa (5/31) and Ravi Kumar (4/34) held England to 189, India lost their way in the chase and were in trouble at 97 for 4. However, Sindhu and Bawa (35) then steadied the innings with a 67-run stand as India regained ascendancy in the U19 World Cup 2022 final.

Sindhu scored at a brisk pace, and with the last ball of the 40th over, slapped leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed for a six over long-on. Bawa joined the fun with the first ball of the next over, whacking pacer Thomas Aspinwall for a maximum over cow corner.

Just when it seemed the U19 World Cup trophy was firmly in India’s grasp, Bawa fell. He tried to hit Boyden over mid-on but miscued his stroke and was caught as England’s faint hopes were still alive. Sindhu, however, kept finding the boundaries at key moments to release the pressure.

Kaushal Tambe perished for 1 but Sindhu stayed on to reach a 54-ball fifty. Bana then finished off proceedings in unforgettable style. The latest win is India’s fifth in the U19 World Cup, adding to their titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

India got off to a disastrous start in the chase in the U19 World Cup 2022 final, losing Angkrish Raghuvanshi for a second-ball duck. The opener edged Joshua Boyden to the keeper. Shaik Rasheed (50) and Harnoor Singh (21) added 49 for the second wicket to steady the innings. However, England kept the pressure on the batters, as a result of which they could not score too quickly.

Aspinwall broke the stubborn stand when he had Harnoor brilliantly caught by wicketkeeper Alex Horton. The opener was unsure of how to deal with a short ball and ended up gloving it. Horton pulled off a brilliant one-handed catch to his right. Rasheed and skipper Yash Dhull were then involved in another rebuilding partnership.

Rasheed grew in confidence as his stay at the crease extended. He hit six fours and brought up a fighting fifty off 83 balls by steering James Sales. However, he perished to the next ball he faced, attempting an ugly slog off a length ball. Things went from bad to worse for India as Dhull (17) picked out deep backward square trying to take on Sales. Sindhu and Bawa, however, lifted India to glory.

U19 World Cup 2022 final: Raj Bawa, Ravi Kumar combine to restrict England to 189

Raj Bawa (5/31) and Ravi Kumar (4/34) came up with brilliant bowling efforts as India restricted England to 189 in the U19 World Cup 2022 final. Bawa’s figures are now the best in an U19 World Cup final, bettering Anwar Ali's 5/35 against India in 2006.

Batting first after winning the toss, England slumped to 91 for 7 before an eighth-wicket stand of 93 between James Rew (95) and James Sales (34*) lifted them to a somewhat respectable score. Kumar struck in the second over of the final for India, trapping Jacob Bethell (2) lbw with inswing and some seam movement.

Kumar dealt the England team with another major blow when he got opposition skipper Tom Prest (0) to drag a short ball onto the stumps. Opener George Thomas looked good for his 27 before being caught at cover off Bawa. The pacer also accounted for William Luxton (4) and George Bell (0) off consecutive deliveries, both caught behind.

Bawa continued to trouble the England batters, forcing Rehan Ahmed (10) to nick a good length delivery to slip. Kaushal Tambe, who was the only Indian bowler apart from Bawa and Kumar to claim a wicket in the U19 World Cup 2022 final, dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Alex Horton for 10. Horton slogged Tambe to Indian skipper Dhull at midwicket.

Having England seven down for under 100, India would have wanted to keep the opposition under 150. However, Rew played a defiant innings, hitting 12 fours in his 116-ball knock and also finding some solid support in Sales.

Rew deserved a hundred but fell five short, pulling Kumar to deep square leg. The fielder, Tambe, fumbled but held on to the rebound one-handed. Kumar and Bawa then quickly wrapped up the tail, with the latter completing a five-fer by having last-man Joshua Boyden (1) caught behind.

Edited by Sai Krishna