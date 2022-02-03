IPL 2022: 4 U-19 stars who can earn big at the mega auction

The mega auction of IPL 2022 is scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13 with a total of 590 players to go under the hammer. Ten franchises, including the new Lucknow Super Giants and CVC-backed team Ahmedabad, will enter the bidding war.

With the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 entering its business end in the West Indies, 30 players in that age group have registered for the IPL auction. We take a look at 4 young stars who can bag a great deal at the auction.

#1 Raj Angad Bawa (India)

Raj Angad Bawa broke Shikhar Dhawan's record

Raj Angad Bawa has been a great asset for Team India at the U-19 World Cup. He impressed the cricketing fraternity with his clean hitting against Uganda, scoring an unbeaten 162 (108) to also break Shikhar Dhawan's long-standing record for the highest score by an Indian in the U-19 World Cup (155 in the 2004 edition).

Bawa picked up four wickets in India's opening game against South Africa and now has eight wickets in five games. India have qualified for the final and will face England. With his all-round capabilities, if Raj Bawa sparkles in the final, he is bound to generate interest at the auction.

#2 Dewald Brevis (South Africa)

Dewald Brewis driving through covers

The South African batter has already become a star with his performances at the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022. Dewald Brevis, popularly known as Baby AB, proved why he earned the nickname after scoring 368 runs in five innings. This includes one century and three fifties. The 18-year-old has set a base price of ₹ 20 lakh and can go for much more considering his potential.

#3 Yash Dhull (India)

Yash Dhull has led India into the ICC U-19 WC 2022 final

The India U-19 skipper Yash Dhull played a fantastic innings against Australia in the semifinals, scoring 110 with 10 fours and a six. He also scored 82 against South Africa in India’s opening game and 50* and 52 in the practice matches against Australia and West Indies respectively.

If Dhull leads the team to the crown, he is expected to go big at the auction. India Under-19 captains have over the years attracted interest at the auction and Dhull is expected to get a good deal.

#4 Dunith Wellalage (Sri Lanka)

Dunith Wellalage celebrates after taking a wicket

Sri Lanka's U-19 captain has been one of the best all-rounders in the tournament. Dunith Wellalage is the eighth-highest run-scorer in the edition with 224 runs in five innings. The left-arm spinner is also the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 17 scalps. He is expected to be on the wishlist of most IPL franchises.

