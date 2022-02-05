“I was just talking to them about how you need to plan against different oppositions” – Rohit Sharma's message to Under-19 team

India captain Rohit Sharma revealed how he had cautioned the Under-19 boys against the challenge of playing different oppositions at ICC tournaments. The Indian colts today will take on England in the final of the U19 World Cup in Antigua.

Rohit was nursing his left hamstring injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru while the Under-19 team was gearing up for the Youth Asia Cup in December. It was there that India’s white-ball skipper imparted his experience of playing global events, and how they pose greater challenges as compared to bilateral series.

“The effort that they’ve put, I was in Bangalore with them, and they were practising really hard. [They did] specific practice before they left for Dubai to play that Asia Cup and then went on to play the World Cup. The chat I had with them was about sharing my experience of playing the World Cup, Asia Cup, how it is to play against different opponents – that’s the challenge of ICC tournaments.

“Bilateral series you play one opposition, you know what you can come up with – you have one bad game and you know exactly what you need to do in the second and third ones. But when you’re playing ICC tournaments, different oppositions challenge you in a different way. And I was just talking to them about how you need to plan against different oppositions,” Rohit Sharma told reporters ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies.

The Yash Dhull-led side is undefeated in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup, having won all five matches so far.

"Enjoy it and then give it your best” – Rohit Sharma on Saturday’s final

Rohit Sharma underwent rehab at the NCA while missing the entire South Africa tour [Credits: BCCI]

While India would be vying for a record fifth Under-19 World Cup, England have reached their first final since winning the 1998 edition.

However, ahead of the summit clash, Rohit Sharma harped on the importance of just enjoying the big stage rather than being bogged down by it's pressure. He further extended best wishes to the entire Indian team for bringing the cup home.

“How important it is to go and enjoy the moment as well, I think without thinking anything, it’s important that you try and enjoy that moment because not every day you play the World Cup finals. So when you have that opportunity first time, enjoy it and then give it your best. The kind of cricket that they’re playing, I think we have a great chance of winning the World Cup. And I can only wish them, the entire Indian team, the best and I hope they come out winning the game,” Rohit concluded.

16-year-old opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi is India’s highest scorer in this tournament with 278 runs at an average of 55.60. In the bowling department, left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal has scalped 12 wickets at a remarkable average of 10.75.

