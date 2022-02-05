×
Create
Notifications

"Seize the moment" - Indian cricket fraternity wishes boys ahead of U19 World Cup final 2022 against England

India will face England in the U19 World Cup 2022 final.
India will face England in the U19 World Cup 2022 final.
Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 05, 2022 04:57 PM IST
News

The Indian cricket fraternity has sent its best wishes to the India U19 team ahead of their U19 World Cup 2022 final against England in Antigua on Saturday.

India will be featuring in their fourth consecutive U19 World Cup final, having defeated Australia by 96 runs in a one-sided semi-final. In their previous final in 2020, they were stunned by Bangladesh. England, on the other hand, booked their place in the summit clash by getting the better of Afghanistan in their semi-final encounter.

Ahead of the India vs England final, a number of current and former Indian cricketers wished Yash Dhull and co., egging them on to bring home the trophy. Former U19 stars Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and Reetinder Sodhi were among those who shared messages of encouragement for the present U19 Indian squad.

Here are some tweets shared by members of the Indian cricket fraternity:

You have the force of more than a Billion supporting you...Do well and give it your best #TeamIndia! 🇮🇳#U19CWC #INDvENG https://t.co/eHUCZDOAY7
All of us are rooting for the U19 team. ⁦@BCCI⁩ ⁦@M_Raj03⁩ ⁦@cricketworldcuphttps://t.co/JrOLiIn6TS
Rohit Sharma (in Press) said "I would like to wish India U-19 for the final - they have played so well - the chat I had with the boys at NCA was about playing against lots of teams in the ICC tournament - the planning is vital".
Best wishes to our U-19 boys for the World Cup final. 🇮🇳💪
Displaying great courage, strength, and determination, the U-19 team has made it to the final. Seize the moment, boys, embrace it and put your best foot forward. We are proud of you and I wish you the very best for the final. Go get the trophy home. 🇮🇳🏆
Good luck to our young guns 🇮🇳 We’re all cheering for you 🏆 https://t.co/8nXJRJNVPF
Fond memories of #U19CWC rush to my mind as I see #TeamIndia make it to the Finals!Come on #BoysInBlue! Go ahead, create history!#BelieveInBlue @StarSportsIndia twitter.com/StarSportsIndi…
Chak do phattae Team India👍👍 #Under19WorldCup2022 @YUVSTRONG12 @MohammadKaif https://t.co/iGmhTt4ALI
Sending my best wishes and support to our young colts for the U-19 CWC finals. 🇮🇳I am cheering for each one of you and I am sure you will make us proud. 🙏🏻
There is no bigger honour than representing your nation and playing an U-19 World Cup final is special. The whole nation is backing you boys and best wishes for the final. 🇮🇳🏆
Best wishes to the U-19 team playing the finals today. No better honour than representing your nation 🇮🇳#U19CWC #gowellboys
Wishing all the best to India U19 skipper Yash Dhull, head coach @VVSLaxman281, and the whole team for tonight's final clash against England U19. Let's continue the unbeaten streak boys. #U19CWC2022 #Finals https://t.co/Q0ul5SvImL
It’s a big day for our U19 boys🤞🏻. Sending you best wishes and good luck for the World Cup final. All the best team India! 🇮🇳🙏🏻 #BoysInBlue #U19CWCFinal https://t.co/uauuYleM0H
Wishing boys in blue India U19 🇮🇳 very good luck for today's grand finale against England U19 boys. Bring the cup home. #U19CWC2022 https://t.co/PRzXHKpb1A

“He told us how we can execute our plans” - India’s U19 World Cup captain on interaction with Kohli

Speaking ahead of the U19 World Cup 2022 final, Indian captain Yash Dhull described the chat with Indian legend Virat Kohli as a morale booster for the team. Revealing what advice the man who led India to victory in the 2008 U19 World Cup gave the team, Dhull told ANI:

"Virat Kohli gave us his best wishes for the final. We got confidence from that, the morale increases when a senior player like him talks to you. He told us how we can execute our plans and he told us about the basics of the game, it was a nice interaction with him.”
Virat Kohli cheering for India U-19 ahead of the World Cup final. https://t.co/7iB9XT9aNI

The youngster added that the team’s morale is high and that everyone is excited for the final. He said:

“We will enter the contest with a positive frame of mind. England played a close match against Afghanistan, we will make our own game plans. We will look to carry our form into the final. Our spinners are nice, we will look to execute our plans.”

Dhull added:

"Everyone is ready to give their 100 per cent, we will enter the final with a positive mindset. We are here to represent the country. We have gotten more experienced, we now know the value of time and how to prepare mentally for big games. Our game has also improved, we have learnt how to deal with pressure.”

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The Indian captain led from the front in the semi-final against Australia, hammering a run-a-ball 110.

Edited by Sai Krishna
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी