"Seize the moment" - Indian cricket fraternity wishes boys ahead of U19 World Cup final 2022 against England

The Indian cricket fraternity has sent its best wishes to the India U19 team ahead of their U19 World Cup 2022 final against England in Antigua on Saturday.
India will be featuring in their fourth consecutive U19 World Cup final, having defeated Australia by 96 runs in a one-sided semi-final. In their previous final in 2020, they were stunned by Bangladesh. England, on the other hand, booked their place in the summit clash by getting the better of Afghanistan in their semi-final encounter.
Ahead of the India vs England final, a number of current and former Indian cricketers wished Yash Dhull and co., egging them on to bring home the trophy. Former U19 stars Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and Reetinder Sodhi were among those who shared messages of encouragement for the present U19 Indian squad.
Here are some tweets shared by members of the Indian cricket fraternity:
“He told us how we can execute our plans” - India’s U19 World Cup captain on interaction with Kohli
Speaking ahead of the U19 World Cup 2022 final, Indian captain Yash Dhull described the chat with Indian legend Virat Kohli as a morale booster for the team. Revealing what advice the man who led India to victory in the 2008 U19 World Cup gave the team, Dhull told ANI:
"Virat Kohli gave us his best wishes for the final. We got confidence from that, the morale increases when a senior player like him talks to you. He told us how we can execute our plans and he told us about the basics of the game, it was a nice interaction with him.”
The youngster added that the team’s morale is high and that everyone is excited for the final. He said:
“We will enter the contest with a positive frame of mind. England played a close match against Afghanistan, we will make our own game plans. We will look to carry our form into the final. Our spinners are nice, we will look to execute our plans.”
Dhull added:
"Everyone is ready to give their 100 per cent, we will enter the final with a positive mindset. We are here to represent the country. We have gotten more experienced, we now know the value of time and how to prepare mentally for big games. Our game has also improved, we have learnt how to deal with pressure.”
The Indian captain led from the front in the semi-final against Australia, hammering a run-a-ball 110.