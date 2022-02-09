U19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull named in Delhi squad for Ranji Trophy 2022

India's U19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull has been named in Delhi's squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2022. Left-arm pacer Pradeep Sangwan is set to captain the side for the red-ball domestic competition.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) released a 22-member squad for the tournament on Wednesday, February 9. Delhi are placed in Group H alongside Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Yash Dhull amassed 229 runs from four matches in the recently concluded U19 World Cup 2022 with an impressive average of 76.33.

With his stunning 110-run knock in the all-important semi-final clash against Australia, the batter became the third Indian captain to slam a ton in U19 World Cup.

All of Delhi's group-stage matches in the Ranji Trophy 2022 will be played in Guwhati. The first round of the competition will be played from February 17-20.

Delhi squad: Pradeep Sangwan, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey , Priyansh Arya , Yash Dhull, Khsitij Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav , Anuj Rawat Wk, Lakshay Thareja wk, Navdeep Saini, Simarjit Singh , Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Vikas Mishra, Shivang Vashist, Shivam Sharma

Ishant Sharma makes himself unavailable for selection for Ranji Trophy 2022

Team India's veteran pacer Ishant Sharma is set to give the upcoming season of the Ranji Trophy a miss.

According to a recent report from The Times of India, the BCCI plans to move on from senior players like Ishant Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha as they look to groom youngsters.

The lanky bowler is not expected to be picked for India's upcoming home series against Sri Lanka. While he was part of India's Test squad for the South Africa tour, he did not feature in any of the three Test matches against the Proteas.

The 33-year-old will go under the hammer in the forthcoming ten-franchise auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). He has set his base price at INR 2 crore.

The much-awaited event will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar