UAE pacer fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

UAE’s Junaid Siddique has been fined 25 percent match fees with two demerit points for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the third T20I against New Zealand in Dubai.

The incident took place in the fifth over of the New Zealand innings when Siddique shouted aggressively at Tim Seifert after dismissing the batter. He was handed an official reprimand and one demerit point to his disciplinary record.

Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct states:

“Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

For the uninitiated, the ICC's Level 1 breaches carry a maximum penalty of 50 percent match fees, along with one or two demerit points.

In the second instance, Siddique violated article 2.8 of the Code, which relates to showing dissent at the umpire’s decision. The incident took place in the 17th over of the BlackCaps innings, when Siddique used inappropriate language after the umpire turned down an appeal.

The charges were leveled by on-field umpires Akbar Ali, Shiju Sam, and TV umpire Aasif Iqbal. Siddique admitted to the offense and accepted the sanctions by ICC match referee Andy Pyrcroft.

Expand Tweet

Junaid Siddiqui fined by ICC; New Zealand win series decider against UAE

Junaid Siddiqui starred with the ball for UAE, but New Zealand won the series decider by 32 runs.

Batting first, New Zealand posted 166/5 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Will Young and Mark Chapman. Young smashed 56 off 46 balls, including one six and seven boundaries. Chapman hit 51 off 32, including two sixes and five boundaries.

For UAE, Siddiqui finished with figures of 3/26, while Zahoor Khan and Jawadullah scalped one wicket apiece.

Expand Tweet

In response, the BlakCaps restricted the hosts to 134/7, courtesy of Ben Lister’s 3/35. Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, and Adithya Ashok settled for one wicket apiece.

Aayan Afzal Khan starred with the bat for UAE, scoring 42 off 36 balls, but the other batters failed to step up in the chase.

Siddiqui, in particular, finished as the leading wicket-taker for UAE in the T20I series, with five scalps in just two games.