UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021: Jan Frylinck's 6/24 helps Namibia defeat hosts by 17 runs

Namibia started their UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 campaign with a 17-run victory against the United Arab Emirates. The African nation is set to make its ICC T20 World Cup debut later this month, and ahead of the big event, they recorded an impressive win against the UAE cricket team.

Jan Frylinck was the hero for the Namibian side. The left-arm fast bowler returned with figures of 6/24 in his four overs to help his nation defend a 160-run target against the hosts in Dubai.

Earlier in the day, Craig Williams' half-century powered Namibia to 159/8 in their 20 overs. Zahoor Khan took a four-wicket haul for the UAE team.

In reply, the home team was able to score 142/9 in 20 overs. Opener Waseem Muhammad was the top-scorer with 39 runs.

Brief Scores: Namibia 159/8 (Craig Williams 57, Stephen Baard 39; Zahoor Khan 4/29, Waseem Muhammad 2/13) beat UAE 142/9 (Waseem Muhammad 39, Muhammad Usman 27; Jan Frylinck 6/24, Ruben Trumpelmann 2/22) by 17 runs.

David Wiese made his debut for Namibia

Former South African all-rounder David Wiese was a part of Namibia's playing XI in this game. He scored 10 runs with the willow and scalped the wicket of Chirag Suri with his right-arm medium pace.

Home captain Ahmed Raza won the toss and decided to field first against Namibia. Kashif Daud dismissed Zane Green early on, but a 85-run second-wicket partnership between Craig Williams and Stephan Baard helped Namibia reach 96/2 in 11.5 overs.

UAE fought back with medium-fast bowler Zahoor Khan taking a four-wicket haul. The home side restricted Namibia to 159/7.

In reply, the hosts started slow. The opening pair of Chirag Suri and Waseem Muhammad added 21 runs in the first five overs before Wiese dismissed Suri.

The other batters tried to give Namibia a fight, but Jan Frylinck's six-wicket haul ensured that the UAE fell 17 runs short of the target.

Namibia will play their next UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 match against Scotland on Saturday. Meanwhile, the home side will be in action the day after tomorrow against Ireland.

